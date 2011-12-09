The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live-Blog 12/9

Believe it or not, A.J. wrestles professionally in addition to standing still for photos!
The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown live-blog adventure experiment returns to Friday nights this week, and aside from a few choice moments of people going OH MAN YOU AREN’T GONNA LIKE THIS to me on Twitter I’ve managed to avoid spoilers. Be sure to click through and set up a reminder through CoverItLive so you can be here for the jokes, the mild-recapping, the heartbreaking inevitability of tag team stories in World Wrestling Entertainment and more. Destiny returns as my co-host this week, and if all goes well we’ll also have Progressive Boink and SB Nation’s Bill Hanstock hanging around. Be here at 7:45 EST tonight!
Also, probably a sh*tload of Chocolate Wonderfall commercials.
It’s gonna be amazing
Do you still cover real sports ot is this just another wrestling site now?
@Pugiron – Considering that there were seven other non-wrestling posts up today and we average two a week now, no, this is not just another wrestling site.
Chickbusters were apparently retconned out of the Australian broadcast, so we’ll see how that goes!
You know, anytime I see someone make a post like Pugiron, I imagine their reaction after clicking the post button to be very much like this…..
[www.youtube.com]
Sadly, us mother canuckers not on the east coast don’t get Smackdown until 8 EST. Enjoy the show.
Ugh, Smackdown just looks terrible tonight. We get Randy Orton vs Dolph again which wasn’t even that good of a match the first time around and Cody Rhodes vs Bryan for what, the fifteenth time? They don’t even mesh well together.
For all the haters who can’t get their comment posted. You just need to be funnier or mention AKI made wrestling games. I don’t see what’s so hard.
(fun times for reals Brandon thanks for every week)
The live blog makes Smackdown about 50 times more enjoyable. Thanks.
I’m glad I can always find something to do when I’d rather be lame and stay in Friday nights. Thanks Brandon/Destiny!
While I enjoyed that, I’d like to add that any attempt to cut down on Chocolate Wonderfall commentary was dead and gone 10 minutes into the show. I’m not sure if it’s because the show was that bad or the Wonderfall is that good, but it bares noting.
Thanks again, everybody. You guys are rad.
Thanks for making this bearable gang. Still didn’t get my Ziggler head stand, but a Barrett/Orton stare down instead. I shall recreate it in emoticons….
>=( ______________________________ )=<
Thanks to you guys, too!! You are all awesome.
Didn’t get a chance to attend the live blog, but caught the wacky hijinks on Syfy.
Thoughts:
ZIG ZAG MAN GOT GOT! Oh why was Booker T hate-silenced in the first 2 minutes?
Wade Barrett appears to be making poopies bigger than Nash’s
Teddy Long desperately needs a tailor
Randy Orton will choose an APEX PREDATOR TECHNOLOGY VIPER LADDER MATCH at TLC, obvs….
@Brandon
What mainstream outfit did you follow in the 90s? Were you a Nitro or Raw guy? Or a hybrid watcher? I had to watch Nitro until my parents went to sleep, then I could catch the 2nd half of Raw. Just typing that made me somewhat depressed.
So I am a lame person who works during Friday night Smackdown. I read through the live blogs because well, Brandon is awesome and so is everyone else who leaves funny ass comments that are more entertaining than the show. But, I just saw the poll for the “Who is behind the mysterious IT BEGINS videos?” I saw one of the options is Kharma. Now, while I am sure that Brandon is smart enough to know otherwise, but I’ve heard/read that a SHIT TON of people think it’s her. These people don’t know how a human female’s pregnancy works. She announced she was preggo on May 30th. Herself, then the WWE, must of known at least a week in advance. (Maybe 2 weeks, who really knows?) Now, it takes 9 months to cook a baby in a woman’s oven box. This means that she would be due sometime in January. Even after she had the baby, I bet that her doctors and the WWE won’t let her back in the ring to work or train for at least six weeks. Back in time for WrestleMania? Yes. The person behind the video? NO. (Oh, and the video keeps saying HE this and HIS that.)
My rant is not the cause of anyone here, but just general frustration over this topic. I’m loving the live blog (or in my case the DVR blog), and everything else Brandon is doing.
/dips head in Chocolate Wonderfall
I’m sorry. I read about half of these comments. Then I remembered the Bateman/DB double date comment, so I watched it on youtube. Bateman has one more fan.
@boomerluvsqueen – I actually referenced that in the Best and Worst of Raw column the week these segments debuted. It basically boiled down to “this is the undertaker, but here is who everyone else says it is” and Kharma was one of them.
Did anyone else catch the “horsing around” comment Cole made about Lillian and possibly Hornswoggle. I heard a rumor that Triple H was running the shows lately. Hmmmm..