Pre-show notes:

– We appreciate your comments, likes, shares, tweets and other things. This is a pretty easy show to say things about, and the like button is your friend.

– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.

– For fun, preface this column by going back and reading The Best And Worst Of WWE SummerSlam 2010 back on AOL, the now sadly imageless Best And Worst Of WWE SummerSlam 2011 and then last year’s live report, wherein I don’t get invited back to video game functions.

When you’re done with all that, please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam 2013. The biggest Miz-hosted party of the summer!