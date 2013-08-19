Pre-show notes:
– We appreciate your comments, likes, shares, tweets and other things. This is a pretty easy show to say things about, and the like button is your friend.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– For fun, preface this column by going back and reading The Best And Worst Of WWE SummerSlam 2010 back on AOL, the now sadly imageless Best And Worst Of WWE SummerSlam 2011 and then last year’s live report, wherein I don’t get invited back to video game functions.
When you’re done with all that, please click through for the Best and Worst of WWE SummerSlam 2013. The biggest Miz-hosted party of the summer!
thanks for doing these @Mrbrandonstroud, my head was starting to vibrate like Alf’s
+1 (and thank you)
So many feelings last night watching the show. My girlfriend, who usually barely tolerates wrestling at best, jumped out of her seat, arms in the air and YESing when D-Bry got the 3 count, and I don’t even remember the last time I saw her as mad as she was at HHH. We might not all love what happened, but it’s making people care about the E’ who usually don’t which can never be a bad thing.
A lot of the people watching at Hooters were the markiest of marks and they were fully behind Daniel Bryan. Interestingly, the only people I saw cheering for Cena were under the age of 12.
+1 for watching a WWE PPV at Hooters. In a nutshell, that is this Englishman’s dream.
There was a guy there with a braided beard AND rat tail.
+1 for boys under 12 at Hooters!
It’s up, it’s finally up!
Ok, now to read…
I’m willing to wait and see. I see no way that Bryan isn’t one of the top faces constantly around the main event having amazing matches.
We’ve already seen him and Orton can have really good matches together.
Orton is incapable of making a guy look really good though. When Daniel Bryan beats Orton Orton has to put Bryan over strong and that’s not how Orton works.
But Orton already did that. Bryan tapped him out with a Kendo stick in his mouth and it was great. Now he’s gonna do it again and it’s gonna be even better.
a running knee into a chair orton is holding after he failed to pin bryan after the RKO would be SWEET ! a running knee to orton running supposdly wanting to punt bryan’s head would be THE BEST !
Orton can make people look good. Henry’s 2011 Hall of Pain run was built initially off of Orton making Henry look good. Orton made DBry look good earlier this summer. When Orton gives a lick, he can, and does, make his opponent look good. With him back as a heel, he’ll probably do so again.
orton’s fueds with rhodes and barrett in 2011 and with ziggler in 2012 were fantastic, too !
Thanks for doing these Brandon. I was watching and kept feeling like I should have just walked out the door when Daniel Bryan won. But if they’re reforming Evolution: Orton is HHH (the guy no one wants to see burying people they do want to see), HHH is Flair (the washed up guy who is past his sell-by date), Ryback could be Batista, and who would be Orton?
Fandango?
I thought “Bo Dallas!” then threw up in my mouth a little. But yeah. That’d be my pick just so I can lump all my WWE hatred into one…lump and heave it at them.
“The Orton” would have to be a young, immaculately groomed, cocksure heel with enormous untapped potential that can only be ruined by a horrible face turn.
… Damien Sandow?
Bo Dallas.
I actually am loving hating bo dallas that it’s making me love him slowly !!! and now I surely want to see him follow the previous NXT champions to RAW and be the f*cking worst there so that everyone can join the fun in booing him while he keeps pretending to be a good guy !!!
I can’t believe I just typed that.
I know he’s busy, but Ambrose would be pretty perfect as the “Orton”.
I loved the ending. Loved it. I am a huge D-Bry fan, as most of us are, and seeing HHH and Orton turn heel while screwing the little guy sets up a great redemption story…
BUT if they use this feud to put the title back on Cena (who I like a helluva lot more than most) soon, for some reason, I will take back my nice words.
I was screaming at my screen “STOP CHANTING THAT HE CAN’T WRESTLE OR THAT HE STILL SUCKS” all month long now …
I hate these fueds where cena isn’t aknowledged as the best or even any good and he has to earn everybody’s respect (which I don’t know why he didn’t earn until now … people are stupid)
I hope ambrose will be the exception ! he’ll come and he’ll say “cena, you ARE THE BEST ! and I can NOT beat you .. but I will. because I’m a f*cking winner”
summerslam’s kick off is my least favourite pre-show match since they started doing it (yes, even worse than santino vs ricardo in the match where they strip each other .. or the miz vs santino .. or kane vs ryder …) just after the MITB kick off match with the shield and the usos was my favourate pre-show match since they started doing it ! and that makes me both sad and angry …
I dug it. Bryan got to beat Cena clean. You can probably count the amount of people who have beaten Cena clean since 2005 on two hands and I think the last person to do it was The Rock. Not even CM Punk has beaten Cena clean. At MiTB and Summerslam 2011, Punk only pinned Cena after shenanigans.
Also, Bryan’s righteous indignation should be fun to watch and Orton and HHH are so much better as heels.
I can t believe I saw Bryan beat Cena clean and feel literally nothing about it. For some reason, I was just nowhere near as excited as I thought I was going to be. I just feel kinda empty. I might try watching it again and see if anything s changed, but it just didn t seem to have anywhere near the energy of Cena/Punk MITB.
same here !
probably because bryan has already been booked like freakin’ SUPERMAN for months now while he was trying to “prove himself” …
just like brandon said about punk’s mic work before, when he said that shoot promo, it was special ! he rarely ever got to show how freakin’ great he is on the mic ! but later when he was doing the same with john laurinates, it was after months of him saying great promos and thus it didn’t feel special anymore …
Just watched the match a second time and I can appreciate that it was technically a good match now, full of unique spots with an excited crowd, but I still wasn t really into it. It was like a really great 15-20 minute match stretched out into half an hour because main events have to be long as a rule for some reason, plus I think I had just been spoiled by all the great Daniel Bryan matches I ve seen vs people like Ziggler, Cesaro and Rollins.
It might ve had more of an impact if he made Cena tap (because come on, his elbow s hurt anyway, it makes sense), rather than debuting a brand new finisher so I really wasn t ready for the end, I mean Cena kicked out of like three rock bottoms, who was expecting the match to end there?
The very worst part of Orton and HHH teaming up and winning is that we have to suffer through 20 minutes of promo from them.
If this is going to be a Reality-era reboot of McMahon v Austin, then I think it will be awesome. I enjoyed the finish. I know that Trips involvement irks a lot of people, but who else could have legitimately screwed Bryan last night? Maddox? Vince? Steph? – curiously enough it also made Orton interesting again for the first time since he was feuding with the McMahon-Helmsley clan himself. We all know that Orton and Bryan have great chemistry in ring. I’m optimistic, even if history tells me not to be…
we don’t hate that hhh screwed bryan as much as we hate that hhh will be the center of attention for the forseeable future and be boring in it …
that pedigree wasn’t as bad as the promos coming soon every week.
I can t believe I m saying this but heel HHH and Orton are probably my favourite thing that happened at Summerslam. I m kinda looking forward to the return or Mr. Levesque…Uber Jerk.
My reaction after realizing that the next couple of months will be Cena and Sheamus free…
[www.youtube.com]
are we sure about cena though ? he was rumored to do the same after extreme rules 2012 but instead he kept showing and f*cked up the best GM in wwe’s history … he can do the same as he actually rarely wrestles anyway nowadays.
I know it’s too much to hope that last night’s match will retire the “Cena can’t wrestle” meme, but eh, what can you do? Because what it proved to me is that when he’s fired up and he has a great opponent he ABSOLUTELY can. It also frustrates the shit out of me that most of the time he just doesn’t.
I agree. I don’t think Cena is one of the best wrestlers in WWE, but he is competent enough to let amazing wrestlers carry him to amazing matches. That is a skill not a lot of people have.
@TIO: You mean like Orton?
I think Cena is a better wrestler than he typically shows…because he’s “kids’ favorite” and so that means he has to do the moves they recognize to make them happy. Therefore, he has an intentionally limited moveset during most of his matches.
But put him in a high-profile match where his opponent means he needs to step up his game and he’s mostly capable of doing so. He’s not exceptional, but he’s a lot better than he usually looks.
I think Cena needs the right opponent to look good. He’s not like MY MAN DBRY or whomever that can get a good match out of anyone. So, his matches against people like Tensai end up looking like crap. However, when you give him a good worker, he can put on an amazing match. That doesn’t mean he gets carried. It just means he needs the right opponent and situation to excel.
I think that cena trolls us on purpose on RAW with bad matches and then goes all out when he’s sure that him and his opponet can pull a match of the year contender so that it would feel SPECIAL~
I was screaming at the screen “STUPID PEOPLE ! he CAN wrestle ! stop chanting for him and chant for BRYAN to come back DAMMIT !!!” at the beginning of the match
God, I’ve been waiting for Brandon’s reaction to this since last night. I loved this pay-per-view. Let me point at that I HATE, HATE, HATE Triple H. For all the same reasons everyone else here does. But I loved the ending. It was heartbreaking. It was tragic. It made me feel like a kid hating the heels again. Bryan beat Cena clean as a motherfucking sheet in a total MOTY. Then, when our boy D-Bry was having the most epic celebration that had us all in tears, boring ass Randy Orton and egomaniacal Triple H conspired and fucked him over. Cena is gone for surgery, he put a guy not named Dwayne over clean and the focus is now on Bryan to get revenge on this assholes. This is exactly what I want from wrestling. A hero I like, villains I don’t, and delaying my instant gratification. If Bryan wins and no one fucks him, where do we go? This was infinitely more interesting.
Daniel Bryan tapping out HHH and then Orton and eventually wrestling HBK at Wrestlemania in a 60 minute Iron Man match.
Bingo.
I’m trying to not think about what could’ve happened if that pedigree and cash in didn’t happen and trying to think more about that it truly did work in making me “F*CKING HATE HATE HATE” a heel for real now !
and I want to point that when cena was the main face, I loved the heels against him ! ryback, punk, the shield, henry, etc … but now that bryan is the main face in the storyline, I actually hate the heels against him !
bryan should stay the main face for ever and cena needs to be sheamus’ed into the mid-card.
It’ll be interesting to see how HHH spins this to still make him seem like “THE COOL GUY.” I just refuse to believe that he’s willing to make himself look like a true bad guy who everyone should hate and jeer.
@Shough610 Make it also a beard vs beard match.
“I just refuse to believe that he’s willing to make himself look like a true bad guy who everyone should hate and jeer.”
Except he did play a “true bad guy” for the entirety of his heel runs.
One of the worst things about the ending (and there are several to chose from) is that I SO wanted to just be all super-happy and teary-eyed and whatnot for little Daniel Bryan winning the Big One.
Instead, I was waiting for the other shoe to drop. I was literally watching *Triple H* during Bryan’s celebration, even before Orton came out. It totally fucking sucks that Bryan’s win was overshadowed. Not in a “hurr, they’re burying Bryan” kind of way– just in a “I wish I wasn’t thinking about what might happen in the next 30 seconds” kind of way.
Here’s a best case scenario: Daniel Bryan gets the funfetti and streamers (how great was that? I just loved that touch) celebration with Brie Bella and Asparagus to close out Wrestlemania XXX.
Fortunately for DBry, I don’t think that he’ll have to wait for WM to have his revenge.
Unfortunately for DBry, I don’t see him having a huge WM moment this year.
PNG, that’s exactly how I felt. I couldn’t enjoy the celebration because I was watching Triple H, and thinking, “Now?” every time he patted his shoulder or took his hand to raise his arm.
my life’s story whenever I’m watching wrestling !
Same here. Maybe I’ll go back in six months and be able to enjoy it but last night in the moment all I could do was bite my nails and wait for the worst
I just noticed something about Punk’s horrible elbow. It was his left arm instead of right, and that may have compounded the issue.
So what we’re saying is…Punk shouldn’t try a left elbow drop until he’s gotten the right one down?
(And I say that as someone who doesn’t have a huge issue with Punk’s crappy elbows.)
I mentioned this in the thread last night, but Brock was laying the wrong way, and it was almost as if Punk didn’t consider how it was going to work until he was halfway down.
I thought he was doing a splash for a second. It didn’t even look like an elbow.
I’ve always maintained that Punk is just trolling us with how back that flying elbow looks. The more we complain, the worse he does it.
in six months his elbow will be a leg drop
For me, Punk vs Brock was match of the night. SummerSlam was brilliant overall. Hoping for the title to end back up on Bryan at some point.
Here’s to hoping Bryan gets revenge “Kill Bill” style on his way back to the championship.
I loved the ending. Saw it coming, knew it was coming, got angry, then was happy that I cared enough to be mad about it.
My only complaint about it in retrospect, and I cannot BELIEVE I’m about to say this: if this is how they wanted last night to end, they should have figured out a way to get Triple H involved in the Cena-Bryan angle sooner and more fully.They could have written something that would’ve allowed you to see him in the ring while DB celebrated without knowing what was coming. I don’t know, minor complaint.
For the first time in like 6 or 7 years, Aytch isn’t the coolest, roughest, toughest awesomest dude everyone cheers for. He is on screen what we think he is in real life now. Hate hate hate. I’m going to enjoy it.
He was almost too quiet during the match, to the point that obviously something was up.
I wonder if some people would have felt differently if Bryan made it out Summerslam and this happened on Raw
I completely agree.
My only problem with the ending is how obvious it was…because (as others have said), I didn’t get to really enjoy DB’s celebration because I was watching the background for the next part. If HHH had a better reason for being there (instead of a last minute addition for no good reason), then it might not have been quite as obvious and not quite so bothersome.
I’m shocked that they actually let Bryan go over completely clean. If he did win, I was fully expecting him to make Cena tap with the announcers immediately linking it to Cena’s bad elbow. He basically won with a move that was probably what the audience thought was going to be the equivalent to a clothesline before getting the 1-2-3. They better spend the next few months making that move look absolutely lethal, or else it’s going to make Cena look pretty bad.
The kick itself and the replays of it have already made it look pretty damn lethal, if you ask me.
I may have been surprised by the 3, but my first thought when Bryan hit that was “ohhhh shit, that looked painful.” Don’t think it takes much effort to put it over
My friend, if you’re worrying about them protecting Cena, you’re worrying too much.
I think because it looked so badass and it was something you don’t normally see him do, that I thought, “Oh shit, he just kicked his fucking head in!” and kinda new that he was gonna get the three count.
But you could tell the crowd was mixed with their expectations. If you watch the guy in the front row right behind them, he throws his hand up like, “What?”
What a way to introduce a new move though!
I wouldn’t have hated the ending if Bryan had kicked out of the Pedigree, got a quick flurry (a handful of punches) thrown at Triple H before Triple H pushed him into an RKO for the 3 count. The only person who came out of that looking good was – surprise! – Triple H.
I dunno, Daniel Bryan did beat Cena clean in the middle of the ring.
I meant at the very end.
It sucks that they didn’t include the Roman Reigns/Seth Rollins Tag Team Invitational, maybe a title defense and change tonight?
I gotta stop myself before I go any further, The anthem was sung well, why should anything else about it matter? Would you troll Steven Hawking for not standing up straight singing the anthem too?
I thought the anthem was passable, albeit not a classic-to-be.
Does Jojo have ALS? Did I miss that?
She had a few almost-flat notes; but yeah, for someone they hired (I’m assuming) just to be a wrestler/personality, her singing was fine.
I haven’t watched a single second of Total Divas, but Jojo is already 100% more likeable than Jessica Rabbit.
I generally like you, PNG, but don’t you talk about Jessica Rabbit – I mean, Eva Marie – that way.
She may not be very talented and she’s not great on the mic and I’m pretty sure she’s gonna be bad at wrestling, but I like her.
I found her rendition of the national anthem to be perfectly acceptable. It was neither flashy nor memorable, but it wasn’t bad either.
I was with people who had seen her attempt to sing Tons of Funk’s entrance a while back, so we were expecting the worst, because that shit was GOD AWFUL. We were actually pretty shocked by how competent she was, it wasn’t great by any means, but she didn’t botch it either, except for that final high note a little bit.
I think we can all agree it was perfectly cromulent.
it embiggened my heart
I’ll never fully get behind a National Anthem not sung by Lillian Garcia at a WWE event. That being said, I thought it was pretty good.
I agree in the fact that Brandon was grasping at straws there. I’m not well enough informed to toss around the word ‘smark’, but it was quite possibly his first mistake ever made.
Shoulder placement during a pro wrestling national anthem performance? Really? Really?
Really?
For once I was actually praying for Vince to come down and interfere in the main event just so it would be the justification for the Ref of Refs inclusion. Alas it was not to be. It was never to be. We all knew it was coming and, like others have mentioned, every time f***ing Hunter got close to D-Bry, hugging him or whatever, I tensed up in anticipation for the kick to the belly.
They couldn’t let us have one joyous moment, could they?! Why not leave the turn to tonight’s RAW? Would that have been too much to ask? I hope Vinnie and his nose-based son get hit by a thousand buses.
Yeah, I think if it had happened tonight, it would have actually been more of a surprise. Bryan is celebrating his win, HHH comes down to congratulate him, blah blah blah, Pedigree, Orton, victory.
On the other hand, if it happened on Raw, it wouldn’t be as visceral. This is meant to be a hard heel turn for HHH (and for Orton, I would have to assume). The turn is extra heinous because it came right after the match.
So, I understand it, but it still sucks.
Brandon: Should we take the fact that your only reaction to the AJ/Big E vs Dolph/Kaitlyn match was a takedown of the Doritos Douche as your comment on the quality of the match itself? I personally thought it was a pretty good, albeit redundant, match-up that, as usual, ended with the people I like less getting the win.
same here.
that, and that the good team was the one that cheated first (isn’t kaitlyn breaking the pin considered cheating or something ?) and the bad team seemed like the one fighting the odds to win.
It was good for what it was but I’m still pissed that they’ve moved Ziggler back down the card like this. It’s like we can only have one nice thing at the main event level at a time.
In my opinion this was the best PPV of the year so far, and it’s not even close. There were three outstanding matches (Punk/Lesnar, Bryan/Cena, Del Rio/Christian) and a really good match between Sandow and Rhodes. Even the mixed gender tag match wasn’t too bad considering it was sandwiched between the only two matches anyone cared about which is a testament to how good Ziggler, Big E and AJ are at spinning gold out of crap.
I have to disagree with the high praise for the Wyatt match (particularly when you nitpicked the Punk/Lennar which for what it’s worth was my favorite of the night). Yes, the story of the Wyatt Family is fantastic, particularly the pre-match and post-match elements. I marked out when they used a real lantern and dragged Kane’s “corpse” away. That said, the actual match was kinda terrible which takes away from the otherwise awesomeness of it all.
I can live with the Randy Orton/HHH “swerve” because Daniel Bryan is about to get the biggest push in the history of pushes. Cena is having surgery and subsequently won’t be on RAW every week. Daniel Bryan is now THE Face of the company, and if done right this could be wonderful. Then again, HHH is involved. I choose to take the glass half full approach.
As far as the Wyatt match goes, I’d say it was never expected to be great. Inferno/Ring of Fire matches in general are meant to be spectacles, not classics. The focus was more on “Woosh, fire!” than anything else.
I don’t see brandon or anyone saying “that wyatt/kane match was great, wasn’t it ?” around here. (did I miss it in the report ?!)
I agree with you. it was all about the story that was going for the past month and the post-match stuff.
royal rumble, elimination champer and wrestlemania were f*cking horrible for me this year. extreme rules, payback and MITB were good and I like them overall. and I agree with you that summerslam is the PPV of the year by miles ! and I doubt any PPV would surpass it other than TLC …
While what happened in the main event last night definitely makes for good story telling over the next couple of months, I feel that if the WWE truly wanted to have Daniel Bryan be THE GUY they should have let him beat Cena clean and beat Orton when he cashed in. That opportunity isn’t coming again.
If Orton had nudged Daniel Bryan with his boot a couple of times and then started to set him up for the RKO only to have Daniel Bryan small package Orton and HHH s-l-l-l-l-l-l-l-ow count it and then have Orton RKO Bryan it would have been better.
well, they wanted bryan to lose in 4 seconds to set a new and unbreakable record.
it will be all worth it when they hunt him with the 4 seconds match instead of the 18 second’s one from now on >:)
I’m trying to think of ways they could have made it more impossible for Bray Wyatt to have a good debut match. Singles match with Kane – good luck, pal. Oh, and by the way, you can’t go to the floor, use the apron, or so much as put an arm through the ropes. And watch your hair!
I agree. I want to see you him in a real match. It would be even better if he won convincingly without the help of the family.
*him not you
Yeah, I think we’d all forgotten Kane sucks. Plus, your match HAS to be in the ring and it’s uncomfortably hot and probably hard to keep your wind.
I was actually impressed with Kane in that match. He did a good looking chokeslam for the first time in AGES.
exactly ! that chokeslam was his best in a LONG time and me and my brother repeated it 3 times (before knowing that he was going to chokeslam him 2 more times after it) because it looked really cool !
The Doritos Jacked Conspiracy Continues…
How come no one is talking about how great shawn michaels beard was!
Dude, really! I didn’t even recognize him until they threw his name up. I thought he was like, a Zeb Colter cousin or something. Also it’s not fair that a guy who spent his whole career being a clean shaven pretty boy can grow a better beard than me.
I was asking myself “why didn’t he wear “the beard is here” shirt in support of his student ?!
Because everyone is waiting for me to gush about it… LET ME LOVE YOU, GRIZZLY HBK.
I always loved it when he had the stubble beard back in the day
Why was HHH special guest ref besides just to be in the ring at all times for the main event? The thing with him being the special ref was that everyone was enjoying the match but waiting on the screwjob, so when Bryan got the pin, everyone seemed more confused than pumped. IMO it would have been better served if HHH just came out through the crowd after the match and Pedigreed D Bry, because it totally took away from the “holy shit, he just pinned Cena clean” awesomeness of the night.
Also, HHH was already the biggest heel halfway thru the Punk/Lesnar match when I realized how shitty it is WWE wasted 3 of Brock’s matches helping HHH masturbate in a wrestling ring.
Yeah, why not have HHH come out to celebrate with Bryan and THEN kick him and pedigree Bryan.
Also, agreed on HHH with Brock. I don’t know what it is but HHH has NO idea about ring psychology anymore. “Move-move-rest-rest-move-lie around” is nothing but a cover for HHH’s lack of wind.
“Also, HHH was already the biggest heel halfway through Punk/Lesnar when I realized how shitty it is that WWE wasted 3 of Brock’s matches helping HHH masturbate in a wrestling ring.”
THIS, SO HARD !
The only thing that can be worse than last nights screwjob would be an HBK refereed rematch.
I’m at work and just laughed very loudly over the fact that there’s a user named “Joey Joe Joe Junior Shabadoo”
I recognize that you are thrilled you nailed the prediction for Kane/Wyatt, especially since I would have just written the exact same thing in your shoes, but overall it really sucked. It just was flat. I expected a lot more.
Yeah dude, I hated this match. Mostly I think that they fast tracked the feud. His first match shouldn’t have been him getting his ass kicked by Grumpaw Kane
he got 3 chokeslams.
whatever, what I’m interested about the most now is seeing kane in the wyatt’s house and them forcing him to “obey . obey . obey …” and replacing his mask with a sheep’s mask !
I was amazed that they were allowed a goddamn ring of fire but Bray still needed an electric lantern to enter with, which was made all the more confusing when he brought out a real one at the end. Are real lanterns here to stay now?
Looking forward to Kane the convert.
Am I seeing too much in Trip’s choice of trouser/boot? For all intents and purposes, from the crotchshot down he was a member of the Shield last night…
He reminded me more of a World War I pilot, I m honestly surprised he didn t fly Orton away in his biplane at the end.
So where does this leave Vince? Are he, HHH, and Orton in cahoots with an angry Stephanie backing Daniel Bryan?
I keep thinking back to what Cena may have said to the Timekeeper when he went over to him. He had this look of disappointment on his face shortly after that made me feel like he was thinking they’d have to cut the match short. It would be nice to find out.
He went to the ring doctor and complained about his elbow injury.
The idea of a Orton vs. HHH match… What’s the opposite of throwing money at the screen? I might buy whatever show that would be on to demand a refund.
+1
I didn’t really like Christan vs Del Rio because it felt that Del Rio was carrying Christan. Christan’s offense is so flasy and stupid, “I’m going to jump over the top rope and slap you!” I’m really tired and my knuckles hurt from punching things all day but I still hope my main point gets across. Del Rio’s just the fucking man, but I didn’t feel it was match of the night because both men just weren’t as good as each other. Del Rio outclassed Christan big time.
while I agree with you about del rio, I still felt that christian was working fast and selling del rio’s attack well throughout the match.
but yeah, all match long, maybe except for one or two moments, I was just shouting “WOW del rio’s attacks are f*cking amazing looking” or “WOW del rio sold that perfectly” or “I wish the next one to face del rio is cesaro !”
Shit, I forgot about how bad the elbow was. To be fair, I’m pretty sure Punk just fucked it up and didn’t intend to make the elbow look like that.
it looked closer to stone cold’s elbow from the second rope
You don’t have to worry about smarks, they’re a very small part of life.
Smarks smarks smarks smarks, smarks smarks smarks smarks! Brandon gets to ride in the front seat, because he’s a good guy at smarks.
I don’t really think its fair to classify all smarks as bad, I personally like some of Keith’s stuff, and Eric S is God. Its just a name people used to differentiate between people who knew how wrestling works and people who think Cena getting up to do shoulderblocks is real. Of course there’s smarks out there who are dicks, just like there are Triple H supporters who are dicks, but there’s cool assed people too. Or something, I need to go to bed.
Eet was just a joke
I think Brandon only uses the word “smark” in its ickiest, pejorative sense as the word nowadays for “person who knows wrestling is scripted” is “anyone who is aware of the existence of wrestling”
But he won’t ride in the front seat for rewarding competitive violence…
+1 GU
now that bryan already lost his title, I want him and cena to fight on RAW for the right to go first at orton in the next PPV, lose because of hhh again, cena/orton and hhh/bryan are the main events of the next PPV, this time hhh puts someone over while cena loses to orton, too.
and THEN, we get bryan/orton for the title maybe inside the HELL IN A CELL !
I missed the first half of the Cena-Bryan match. Can anyone explain what the callback to Velocity was?
the chain wrestling at the beginning. where cena was holding bryan on the mat and trying to hold his shoulders on the ground enough for the 3 count only for bryan to left the right shoulder, then the left one, then both while cena jumbs over bryan to force him to keep his shoulders on the ground only for bryan to counter it by lifting his legs and preventing cena from landing on him.
I’m bad at explaining sh*t
I like to think that Punk’s elbow was so awful because of some lingering pain in his legs from the build/the toss into the desk chair earlier, coupled with the “holy shit he got the piss beaten out of him” factor. And in general, the high kicks aren’t awful to me, but are definitely not great when he’s trying to kick someone taller than he is. Which is a lot of people, let’s face it.
And add me to the folks who love the ending. Bryan is still WHITE HOT, and will be made when he gets his comeuppance against Orton.
I thought Lesnar s selling was amazing, for the first time Punk s high kicks looked good to me because of it.
same as romanticrobot. lesnar isn’t only a good attacker, he’s also a very underrated seller ! the guy sells the same way ambrose does it not like ziggler does it, by collapsing to the ground like he took a real impact and got dizzy for real !
Lesnar’s GTS sell was one of the best I’ve seen.
I don’t think anyone really hated that ending as much as it’s going to be all about hhh for the next couple of months …
Does lesnar legit hate punk? Cause god damn he was not holding back those chair shots and then that stomp at the beginning, punk must feel like shit today
Nah, Bork is just good at hurting people, and Punk is a perfect ragdoll for him.
And plus, Punk doesn’t have the obsession with looking like the coolest, smartest, toughest guy all the time, who someone Bork spent ages feuding with until recently has, so he can actually be beastly and all that.
I’m having a Daniel Bryan like run of three straight top 10’s
So which one of you jerks is going to pedigree me?
*varnishes sledgehammer*
I jest! You do dynamite commenting work, sir!
::readies low blow to the Jimmy John::
A giant worst goes to Bryan’s reign not even lasting long enough for all my friends and I to take a celebratory picture in our DBry tshirts.
I respectfully disagree with Brandon and here is my opinion. Cena put Bryan over cleanly, and Triple H turning on Bryan creates excellent heat for Bryan going forward. This is good for WWE and I am really looking forward to seeing them develop this story.
I wish people would read the words that AREN’T in bold sometimes.
I feel like I’m going full smark here but the ending just ruined the whole thing for me. ADR vs. Christian, Beast vs. Best and Cena vs. D-Bry were three great matches, but that one moment is all people are going to really remember from this show.
A lot of people are saying things like “If you’re mad at them it means they’re doing a good job because you care” but that’s not how I feel. I’m not mad at HHH and Orton in the storyline because they hurt the guy I like, I’m mad at them in real life because (HHH more so than Orton) felt the need to involve themselves in the main event of one of the biggest PPV’s of the year, and take a moment away from the fans who have put all this effort into getting Bryan over, and of course from Bryan himself who worked his ass off to be WWE champion.
Now because it’s WWE people are going to be saying stuff like “Bryan was the shortest reigning WWE champion of all time!” for the next 10 years, instead of what could have been a naturally awesome organic moment between Bryan and the fans.
I’ve never been more tempted to skip Raw at any point over the past two or three years.
If it’s any consolation, I find it pretty hard to believe that Bryan won’t be winning the title again and holding on to it for a while. I don’t really think this a one time thing like with Mysterio or Kane.
“I sat here staring at my computer for 20 minutes trying to type something other than the word “fart.” So I guess I’m gonna go with “fart.””
I guess “fart” is the new “I went to the bathroom/I made a sandwich during the Divas match”? I thought you were better than this.
No, fart is because Natalya had a farting gimmick and I couldn’t think of any jokes. It was a terrible match. “I thought you were better than this” is pretty strong, dude.
The match wasn’t the usual three-minute jumping clothesline squash. It took up a good chunk of time. You could have commented on any number of things, even negatively. But instead you just said “fart”.
I’m telling you this directly instead of passive aggressively commenting about “certain wrestling bloggers” on Twitter because I think you’re better than the people I abandoned at Cageside Seats when I began reading your column. I know you can’t be you and have your opinions and please everybody at the same time, but it’s weird to see you be so dismissive about the women’s match when you’re typically the guy who sticks up for the divas.
I was dismissive of a BAD match. I’m not gonna say it’s good just because I like and appreciate women’s wrestling and the better efforts of the Divas. The idea isn’t blind support, it’s giving credit where credit is due. I am absolutely not interested in a Total Divas synergy match. I didn’t write anything about it because I didn’t care about it at all. If it was a match featuring guys and was to promote a reality show, I’d feel the same way.
Brandon: As I said, you could’ve commented on any number of things in the match, even negatively. You don’t have to say a match is good when it isn’t, and I don’t expect you to. But dismissing a bad Divas match is different from dismissing a bad match with, say, Great Khali. There is a history of internet wrestling people dismissing every divas match and segment regardless of quality because of a belief that women’s wrestling is inferior. I know you aren’t one of those people, which is why I was disappointed when you dismissed the match, even if it was bad/embarrassing. You always find a new way to talk about the things or people you like, so I know you can find multiple ways to say “Total Divas sucks, and I hate that it’s influencing my wrestling programming.”
Have to agree with this. Regardless of the reason for it’s existence, it wasn’t really painful to watch or hopelessly broken (Granted, I’m probably not nearly as spoiled by indie women wrestles as the average #WrestleBro. Working to fix this failing). It was kinda nothing in the grand scheme of things, but it probably at least deserved more than *farts* for being maybe literally the most tolerable a Bella has ever looked at wrestling.
I don’t know about you guys, but that’s exactly the ending I wrote in my Triple H fanfic.