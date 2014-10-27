Here Are The Best Football Vines And GIFs From The Weekend

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 8 installment.
So much LOL (via Mike Secchiaroli)
Butt safety isn’t as good as butt fumble—but we laughed anyway
The best Super Mario. Bros run of the weekend
That time Big Ben emerged from Matthew Stafford’s crotch
Go ahead. Try not to watch this for five minutes.
You are really dumb, for real
This is your brain on drugs kids. Any questions?
That was a Gay touchdown celebration.
Are you posting from a Dallas airport jail?
No love for Jacksonville pigeon?