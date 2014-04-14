The Best Glove On The Baltimore Orioles Is The Ball Girl That Doesn’t Know The Rules

“My fault.”
In the grand tradition of that one Hooters ball girl who scooped up a fair ball and mindlessly tossed it into the crowd comes this clip from yesterday’s Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays game. Edwin Encarnacion rips a ball down the third base line — a fair ball, mind you — past the outstretched glove of Jonathan Schoop.
It does not, however, get past the outstretched glove of TEEN BALL GIRL, who makes a Ripkenesque play to snag the ball and happily jog back into position. Play gets confusing and the announcers spend a few minutes rephrasing “oh no.”
Oh no:
Well at least we know where Beth from the Walking Dead is now.
I’m a terrible person and I feel that my YouTube comments can back that claim up but I just can’t feel anything but sorry for that poor girl. :( keep your chin up, nobody cares about the Oriole’s anyways. God, I feel dirty when I say nice and/or encouraging things on the Internets. fuck.
She looked so gleefully happy that she fielded the ball. And then …. “oh no.”
Yeah, I’m a pretty heartless dick but, I felt bad for her.
Why would you feel bad for her? She saved her team a run. It’s not like the fans booed her either or anything.
But what does Adam Jones think…..
Being the ball boy/girl SUCKS. My moment wasn’t as bad as hers, but in my first game I booted a relatively slow foul grounder and the entire section booed me.