The Best Glove On The Baltimore Orioles Is The Ball Girl That Doesn’t Know The Rules

“My fault.”

In the grand tradition of that one Hooters ball girl who scooped up a fair ball and mindlessly tossed it into the crowd comes this clip from yesterday’s Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays game. Edwin Encarnacion rips a ball down the third base line — a fair ball, mind you — past the outstretched glove of Jonathan Schoop.

It does not, however, get past the outstretched glove of TEEN BALL GIRL, who makes a Ripkenesque play to snag the ball and happily jog back into position. Play gets confusing and the announcers spend a few minutes rephrasing “oh no.”

Oh no:

Your browser does not support iframes.