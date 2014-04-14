The Best Glove On The Baltimore Orioles Is The Ball Girl That Doesn’t Know The Rules

04.14.14 7 Comments

“My fault.”

In the grand tradition of that one Hooters ball girl who scooped up a fair ball and mindlessly tossed it into the crowd comes this clip from yesterday’s Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays game. Edwin Encarnacion rips a ball down the third base line — a fair ball, mind you — past the outstretched glove of Jonathan Schoop.

It does not, however, get past the outstretched glove of TEEN BALL GIRL, who makes a Ripkenesque play to snag the ball and happily jog back into position. Play gets confusing and the announcers spend a few minutes rephrasing “oh no.”

Oh no:

