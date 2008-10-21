THE BRONCOS SUCK

On his back: “GOODELL” in Old English script
If you watched Monday NIght Football last night — and for your sake, I hope you didn’t — then you know that the 41-7 blowout was just a bunch of Broncos turnovers, Patriots touchdowns, Matt Cassel getting sacked after holding the ball for 12 seconds, and lingering shots of Jay Cutler pouting. It felt like watching the same fifteen minutes of game footage on loop for three hours.
Denver’s sorry excuse for a defense gave Bill Belichick a chance to relive the glory days of running up the score on inferior teams, as Randy Moss was briefly revitalized with two touchdowns, and even gritmaster Wes Welker got into the end zone for the first time this season. Sammy Morris ran for 138 yards and a touchdown in a half of work, then BenJarvus Green-Ellis made a name for himself — not that he needed to — with 65 yards and a score in the second half.
Also of note: pretty much everyone got injured. The Bailey brothers finished the game on the trainer’s table — Boss hurt his knee, Champ his groin, and Beetle was reduced to a puddle of limbs by that mean ol’ Sarge. For the Patriots, Rodney Harrison’s knee bent the wrong way, and early reports from my eyes say he’s not going to play again this year.
(image from KSK)
Seeing Harrison’s career possibly come to an end was worth losing 50 bucks on the game and watching the Patriots romp.
Go away, you cheap shotting, overrated douchebag.
“The Bailey brothers finished the game on the trainer’s table — Boss hurt his knee, Champ his groin, and Beetle was reduced to a puddle of limbs by that mean ol’ Sarge.”
Meanwhile, James Anthony Bailey was in the locker room getting his knee iced by the bearded lady.
Guys in the back: “What the Fahk is this fahkin Guy fahkin doing here? Any of youse mugs got a light?”
*Proceed to throw Viking fan out 5 story window*
@hhy – as a Pats fan. I cosign on that. Always have thought he was overrated. Best thing he does is the big (usually late) hit when the corner already has the ball carrier tied up.
“I am Gondor, Lord of The Douchebags. Inexplicibly, I am also 1/2 of the WWE tag team champions – The Angry Clowns.”
Any news on F. Lee Bailey’s health? Oh, that’s right. He’s dead.
+1 for the Beetle Bailey reference.
Next week I demand a “Marmaduke” reference.
Ufford, The Stig asked me to pass along his thanks for working in the Beetle Bailey reference.
*thumbs-up gunfingers!*
Geez..go easy on us Vikes fans. You know it’s tough when you gotta travel 1200 miles just to watch somebody who actually knows how to play football.