THE BRONCOS SUCK

If you watched Monday NIght Football last night — and for your sake, I hope you didn’t — then you know that the 41-7 blowout was just a bunch of Broncos turnovers, Patriots touchdowns, Matt Cassel getting sacked after holding the ball for 12 seconds, and lingering shots of Jay Cutler pouting. It felt like watching the same fifteen minutes of game footage on loop for three hours.

Denver’s sorry excuse for a defense gave Bill Belichick a chance to relive the glory days of running up the score on inferior teams, as Randy Moss was briefly revitalized with two touchdowns, and even gritmaster Wes Welker got into the end zone for the first time this season. Sammy Morris ran for 138 yards and a touchdown in a half of work, then BenJarvus Green-Ellis made a name for himself — not that he needed to — with 65 yards and a score in the second half.

Also of note: pretty much everyone got injured. The Bailey brothers finished the game on the trainer’s table — Boss hurt his knee, Champ his groin, and Beetle was reduced to a puddle of limbs by that mean ol’ Sarge. For the Patriots, Rodney Harrison’s knee bent the wrong way, and early reports from my eyes say he’s not going to play again this year.

