The Ceiling Could Not Hold Kicker Nick Folk Of The New York Jets

Listen, I don’t know what’s going on in this clip and frankly, I’m not sure I care. I don’t want any context. I don’t want any background information. Let me just enjoy Nick Folk raising the roof with background music from Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.
I need this in my life.
Have you ever watched American Football before?
This is the hand signal the refs (and, thus, players who want to encourage the refs to do the same) use to indicate that the play clock (25/45 seconds) be reset.
Anyone who’s watched pro football understands this. Anyone with a brain.
Foosball.
Have you ever experienced American Pop Culture before?
This is the hand signal that party people (and, thus, anyone who wants to encourage others to do the same) use to indicate that the roof should be raised.
Alternatively, you could, if you so chose, let the motherfucker burn. Because it’s on fire. Or so it would obviously appear to anyone with a brain.
I’m framing Iron Mike’s comment.
Reset the play clock
Or “the roof is on fire”
Burn motherfucker
Do you need water?
I’m letting it burn
I don’t need no water, thanks
BURN MF-er, BURN!
