The Ceiling Could Not Hold Kicker Nick Folk Of The New York Jets

#Macklemore
Senior Editor
09.23.14 8 Comments

Listen, I don’t know what’s going on in this clip and frankly, I’m not sure I care. I don’t want any context. I don’t want any background information. Let me just enjoy Nick Folk raising the roof with background music from Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

I need this in my life.

TOPICS#Macklemore
TAGSMacklemoreNick FolkRYAN LEWISvines

