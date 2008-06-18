THE CELTICS ARE YOUR NBA CHAMPIONS

At last Boston's long-suffering fans — who endured a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss and hadn't celebrated a championship in almost eight months — can savor a pro sports title. The Celtics cruised to a 131-92 blowout win against the Lakers, who, faced with a win-or-go-home chance to force a Game 7, opted instead to just not show up. Kevin Garnett led the way with 26 points and 14 rebounds, Ray Allen also scored 26 (hitting 7-of-9 three-pointers), and Paul Pierce was named Series MVP.

It was an especially emotional moment for Garnett, the former NBA MVP who wallowed in the icy incompetence of Minnesota for a decade before coming to Boston. KG bellowed, "Anything is possible!!!" during his post-game interview with Michele Tafoya (video here), displeasing his adidas reps, who had insisted on "Impossible is nothing." He also seemed to have it in for his naysayers, shouting, "I'm certified! I'm certified!" as if not winning a championship was the last thing wannabe pundits could hold against him.

Well, not so fast, Kev. You've always had a rep for not being the "finisher" in the 4th quarter. And where were you for the last 4:01 of this game, with the NBA Finals on the line? On the bench, watching your teammates seal the victory. Good luck living that one down, loser. Go blow the mascot some more.