THE CELTICS ARE YOUR NBA CHAMPIONS

At last Boston's long-suffering fans — who endured a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss and hadn't celebrated a championship in almost eight months — can savor a pro sports title. The Celtics cruised to a 131-92 blowout win against the Lakers, who, faced with a win-or-go-home chance to force a Game 7, opted instead to just not show up. Kevin Garnett led the way with 26 points and 14 rebounds, Ray Allen also scored 26 (hitting 7-of-9 three-pointers), and Paul Pierce was named Series MVP.
It was an especially emotional moment for Garnett, the former NBA MVP who wallowed in the icy incompetence of Minnesota for a decade before coming to Boston. KG bellowed, "Anything is possible!!!" during his post-game interview with Michele Tafoya (video here), displeasing his adidas reps, who had insisted on "Impossible is nothing." He also seemed to have it in for his naysayers, shouting, "I'm certified! I'm certified!" as if not winning a championship was the last thing wannabe pundits could hold against him.
Well, not so fast, Kev. You've always had a rep for not being the "finisher" in the 4th quarter. And where were you for the last 4:01 of this game, with the NBA Finals on the line? On the bench, watching your teammates seal the victory. Good luck living that one down, loser. Go blow the mascot some more.
Yes! 2008 Champs!
Insufferable bastards. Boston, I fart in your general direction.
How ya like Pierce now?
Thank Christ that is over!! Between this and the Masters, I was ready to Bosox baseball! All hail Euro football – sports need not be boring anymore!!!
GRR, DYSLEXIC ARE ADIDAS!
Funny how Boston fans don't complain about the Celts buying a championship the way they did about the Yankees.
I can smell the hypocrisy from Boston all the way here in NY.
get ready for the 1 comment accounts fellas.
at least it wasn't the spurs.
@upstate
buying a championship > buying ???? (knicks)
Well, ya did it Celts, ya made me actually feel bad for the Lakers. The na-na-na-na-hey-hey-hey for the last 5 minutes of the game was just the touch of class I was hoping for to top off the 3 pointers raining down by james posey with a 40 point lead. Boston is such a beacon of class to America…………. hahaha sorry, I'm just fuckin with ya.
“Yeah. I wouldn’t worry about it though, it’s not a big college town”
talk about gutless. the lakers are a joke.
and fuck the celtics. the only thing i can appreciate about this is the fact that phil jackson will not pass that cigar smoking son of a bitch auerbach. even though they are/were both douchebags, phil being the much bigger of the two
Hmmm……I guess my hopes of a sarin gas attack during game seven will go unfulfilled…..
HAHAHAHA
@ Todd Gack
I actually think Pierce is an injury-faking euro-acting wannabe gangsta who did not have the chops to be anything until they brought in two other superstars to bookend him and hold him up.
Thanks for asking.
Dear God,
The SuckDicks and the BlowSox in the same fucking year? What the fuck did I do to deserve this?
Sincerely,
TP
P.S. – BOSTON STILL FUCKING SUCKS!
LOL – what a great day.
Benzino thinks Eddie House deserved MVP.
+1 the sports hernia
that was a disappointing finish. that's all i have to say about that.
@UU
Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett came to Boston via trade, how is that buying a championship? I can smell the jealousy in NY all the way up here in RI.
Bought a championship, with the salary cap.
Glen "Big Baby" Davis dribbling half the length of the court and dunking it is the highlight of the season.
Celtics bombing 3-pointers with a 40-point lead, they just wouldn't stop, kind of like Kobe on a 20-year old even when she's crying, just cannot stop.
Snarf> Stu Scott
Kevin McHale won GM of the year for the Celtics, didn't he?
If Boston wants to repeat they better call Cheap Shot
Will SmithRobert Horry.