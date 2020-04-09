‘The Challenge: Total Madness’ Stock Watch: Get To The Chopper

Hello, friends and welcome back to The Challenge: Total Madness Stock Watch. After bidding adieu to Asaf last week, this week is a women’s challenge and we also get our first team challenge of the season, as they are put in groups of three and told to run 15 boxes of “ammo” to a drop spot a mile away for the first leg, with the three fastest teams getting to chuck those boxes out of a helicopter at a target in the second leg.

The team of Jordan, Wes, and Jenny dominate the first leg, followed by Fessy, Kyle, and Melissa and then Cory, Swaggy C, and Dee in the third group to finish. Jordan, Wes, and Jenny do terribly in the helicopter drop section, only getting two boxes to hit the target as Jordan struggles to figure out the proper time to tell them to toss the box. After missing their first two, Fessy serving as the spotter gets into a rhythm and their team hits the target on their final seven attempts, but Cory gets it right from the jump and his team hits on all nine tosses and earns their spot in the Tribunal.

Jenn performs terribly in the daily challenge, is a rookie, and has angered Dee by being flirty with Rogan, so she knows she’s the most likely to get thrown in. Bananas and Wes decide to mess with her and help craft an awful speech in which she admits to being the weakest player and tells the rest of the girls they should want her to last as long as possible because she’d be easy to beat in a Final. Wes then casts the first vote for Jenn and she gets voted into elimination in a landslide. The Tribunal nominates Jenny, Tori, and Big T as the three they’ll consider to put in against her — with all three angling to be put in and Tori and Jordan applying major pressure to Dee to throw her in so she can get the much needed red skull to earn a possible spot in the Final.

At the elimination, T.J. announces that along with the three nominees by the Tribunal, a member of the Tribunal can vote themselves into an elimination as well, giving Dee a chance to take out Jenn herself. For reasons passing understanding, Dee decides to still vote for Jenny, instead of taking the layup that is Jenn and the easy way out of having to anger either Jenny or Tori and Jordan, because they easily would understand if she took that opportunity. Jenny destroys Jenn in a barrel flipping competition, as Jenny gets all of hers flipped (sometimes going one-handed) while Jenn can’t even get past the first.

Dee admits being a bit mad at herself for not taking the opportunity and T.J. expresses some disappointment and bewilderment for that choice as well. Next week, we’re blowin’ up trucks, because this year’s budget is apparently $Texas.