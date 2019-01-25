Hi! Did you see that headline on Facebook, or on Twitter, or perhaps on Google and go “There’s no way this is a real thing?” Maybe a friend sent it to you, thinking you’d get a kick out of it, which led to you responding “Is this a headline from, like, The Onion or ClickHole or something?”

The answer: It is a real thing, this is Uproxx, and I swear to god, a trailer exists for a movie about the Challenger disaster — entitled The Challenger Disaster — starring Dean Cain and Kansas Jayhawks head football coach Les Miles. Here it is.