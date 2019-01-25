Watch The Trailer For ‘The Challenger Disaster,’ Featuring Kansas Coach Les Miles

Associate Editor
01.25.19

Hi! Did you see that headline on Facebook, or on Twitter, or perhaps on Google and go “There’s no way this is a real thing?” Maybe a friend sent it to you, thinking you’d get a kick out of it, which led to you responding “Is this a headline from, like, The Onion or ClickHole or something?”

The answer: It is a real thing, this is Uproxx, and I swear to god, a trailer exists for a movie about the Challenger disaster — entitled The Challenger Disaster — starring Dean Cain and Kansas Jayhawks head football coach Les Miles. Here it is.

