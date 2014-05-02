Here’s The Charles Barkley vs. Shaquille O’Neal MMA Throwdown You’ve Been Waiting For

Charles Barkley vs. Shaquille O’Neal is the new Chael Sonnen vs. Anderson Silva. And just like Sonnen/Silva, it features one guy running his mouth constantly, resorting to childish name-calling and walking away with a loss.
Barkley/Shaq reached its breaking point during a commercial break on Thursday’s ‘NBA On TNT,’ resulting in an MMA throwdown that confirms your suspicions: neither guy can fight, and Shaq can win most fights by simply lying down on people. Oh God, I would’ve lost my mind if Barkley had created separation and starting shoot-kicking Shaq in the chest.
Who do I have to blow to get Shaq vs. Kimbo Slice booked?
Barkley’s shoulder was up. Where is HHH to restart the match. And I’d love to see Rusev accolade the hell out of the both of them.
lol @ “World Overweight Unification Bout”
“Undercard vs. O’Neal v. Canseco”
Love it. O’Neal is the Daniel Bryan of retired NBA players.
If Hornswaggle had come out they never would’ve finished the show from all the giggling.
I liked it better when they did it full speed during a game. Pretty sure Shaq hit Charles with the ball and then Barkley double legged him.
Still better than Sylvia / Arlovski 3.
Why are they still fighting their feelings for each other?