The "Chink In The Armor" Guy Wants You All To Know He's Super Sorry, OK?

In case you weren’t aware, ESPN loves Jeremy Lin. The New York Knicks point guard was mentioned something like once a minute on SportsCenter every day last week. So of course if someone at the Worldwide Leader f*cks up a story or report about Lin, that person will pay the price. For instance, Anthony Federico wrote a questionable headline regarding Lin and the Knicks losing last week and it cost him his job.
Of course, that headline was just a teeny-weeny itsy-bitsy offensive:
But dammit, you guys, Federico said he didn’t mean it. He’s really sorry about this and he totally didn’t mean “Chink” to be taken as an innuendo, even though it’s one of the most common and laziest forms of racism in the world. How sorry is he? He wrote a letter, man.
I wrote the headline in reference to the tone of the column and not to Jeremy Lin’s race. It was a lapse in judgment and not a racist pun. It was an awful editorial omission and it cost me my job.
I owe an apology to Jeremy Lin and all people offended. I am truly sorry.
Actions speak louder than words. My words may have hurt people in that moment but my actions have always helped people. If those who vilify me would take a deeper look at my life they would see that I am the exact opposite of how some are portraying me.
They would see that on the day of the incident I got a call from a friend – who happens to be homeless – and rushed to his aid. He was collapsed on the side of the road due to exposure and hunger. They would see how I picked him up and got him a hotel room and fed him. They would see I used my vacation time last year to volunteer in the orphanages of Haiti. They would see how I ‘adopted’ an elderly Alzheimer’s patient and visited him every week for a year. They would see that every winter I organize a coat drive for those less fortunate in New Haven. They would see how I raised $10,000 for a friend in need when his kids were born four months premature. They would see how I have worked in soup kitchens and convalescent homes since I was a kid. They would see my actions speak louder than my words. They would see that these acts were not done for my glory, but for God’s. They would see that each day I live and will continue to live a life of joy and service.
It never has been or will be my intention to hurt anyone.
I wrote thousands and thousands and thousands of headlines in my five years at ESPN. There never was a problem with any of them and I was consistently praised as an employee – both personally and professionally. Two weeks prior to the incident I had my first column published on espnW.com. My career was taking off. Why would I throw that all away with a racist pun? This was an honest mistake.
It is also crucial that people know that the writer of the column had nothing to do with the headline. I wrote it and now I take responsibility for it.
I am actually a Knicks fan and an ardent supporter of Jeremy Lin. Not surprisingly, he has handled the entire situation with grace and class.
Now I have to find a new job and move on with my life.
My solace in this is that ‘all things work together for good for those who love the Lord.’ I praise God equally in the good times and the bad times.
-Anthony Federico
Maybe I’m just super skeptical and blind to an honest person’s cry for understanding. Hell, maybe I just didn’t spend enough time trying to be an actual sports writer. But I just can’t sit here and read that letter without my right arm going into a reactionary dismissive wank.
Dude. Anthony, listen to me. DUDE. Jeremy Lin is Chinese-American. You used the word “CHINK” in the headline of a story about him. You worked for E-F*CKING-SPN. How on God’s green Earth did you not even stop for one second, giggle and say, “Whoops, that could be horribly misconstrued”?
I hope that you find a new job and you move past this, because God knows the majority of us barely even know your name, but don’t expect us to feel bad for you. I don’t mean to rub salt in the wound or sound like a dick, but you’re a moron. At least you’re a humble moron, though.
Good thing he didn’t run his “Never Let A Day Go By” headline for a story about Italian basketball players.
So the homeless dude facetimes this guy from the side of the road and I could have a cell tower jammed up my ass and still not get reception in Atlanta. What was the homeless guy doing with a phone on the side of the road? Don’t tell me there just happened to be a payphone as he passed out. And where do the homeless have their cell bills sent? I would imagine they just choose paperless right away. I also think he caused the quake in Haiti. Prove me wrong racist!!!
I like how this guy never addresses the issue. It’s, “It couldn’t have been RACIST, look at all the nice things I’ve done”, while absolutely none of those things have anything to do with disproving racism. Though I’ll give him credit for not saying, “It wasn’t racist, I mean, I have Asian friends”.
Actually (speaking from some limited experience working with homeless), a lot of homeless people have cell phones. Pay-as-you-go plans are cheaper than rent, and having a phone number makes it a lot easier to qualify for a lot of social services.
That said, his “look at what a charitable guy I am” rant is such self-serving bullshit that I doubt 90% of it is true. Plus, being charitable doesn’t mean one isn’t an idiot and/or racist.
This whole thing doesn’t pass the sniff test: “a chink in the armor” is a stupid and inappropriate idiom to use in the first place. No one was referring to the Knicks as some sort of armored juggernaut. They weren’t indestructible. I call BS on the whole thing. He meant to use “chink” as a pun.
Has anyone used the Powers of the Internets to find out how many times ESPN has used “chink/armor” in headlines and/or stories? I’ll bet it’s a lot fewer times than this spazz thinks.
Come on now, that’s only offensive if you make it offensive. Chink in the armor is an expression that has been around a long time, and sure as hell doesn’t mean someone has an Asian dude stuck in his armor. Get over yourselves, you bunch of PC bullshit artists.
So if I wrote a headline about let’s say Blake Griffin titled “A Massa in the Wood Pile” that would be fine? Dude that is the most offensive word for that race you can say. Nothing to do with PC. It is free speech with consequence. You can say what you want but there are consequences to those actions. Like we can all now ridicule you for being a short sighted and self absorbed. Now go back to your “Occupy” protest the adults are speaking.
First off, I wouldn’t even know what A Massa in the wood pile meant, I know its a town in Italy. Second, I could be wrong about this one since I’m not sure what it means, but I doubt “A Massa in the wood pile” is any kind of expression. Third, Chink in the armor is an expression meaning a weakness in your defenses, so it’s only racist if you are a sensitive PC crybaby.
I just can’t believe that a guy who works for ESPN is a Knicks fan…do New York sports fans work for ESPN now?
