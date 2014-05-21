The Cleveland Cavaliers Have The No. 1 Pick (This Is Not A Repeat From 2013 Or 2011)

The long, embarrassing wait is over for the worst teams in the NBA this year, as the ping pong balls were drawn (on a video feed to appease us conspiracy theorists) and translated to the cards that were revealed to identify this year’s NBA Draft Lottery order. For the third time in four years, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have the privilege of being made fun of and told that they’re going to blow their pick, as Dan Gilbert’s underachieving squad somehow overcame a 1.7% chance to claim the No. 1 pick. The Cavs used the first pick on Anthony Bennett (for some reason) last year and Kyrie Irving in 2011, and now the primary question is will the Cavs pick Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker or Joel Embiid? And the secondary question is will that player immediately ask to be traded?
While it’s fun to pile on the Cavs for all of the good fortune that they’ve received while “defying” the “odds” ever since LeBron James took his whatever to wherever, let’s go ahead and let NBA know-it-all and ESPN analyst Bill Simmons tell us what he thinks about the “luck” of the supposedly karma-less Cavaliers…
Additionally, this is what Joel Embiid’s face looked like when the reality of playing in Cleveland started to sink in…
I love all the rigged draft talk. Its funny.
If about half of the teams in the lottery had won it. Peolle would still have a reason ti say its rigged.
If tye team with the BEST ODDS had won it, people would say it was just because someone bought them recently.
If the Lottery was rigged. The Lakers would have the #1 pick. You think the NBA REALLY cares that much about CLEVELAND? Come on now..
Oh, can’t wait for all the LeBron Return talk to start. Yay.
I need to pay more attention to my typing when I’m commenting on my phone.
Exactly. The two biggest franchises in league history (Lakers and Celtics) are both in the lottery and people think the league would rig it so that Cleveland gets the number one pick. Makes no sense at all.
You don’t think the NBA would love to add a new rivalry of Cavs vs Heat?
Plus is improbable that the Cavs would get 1st, 1st, 4th, and 1st in four back to back draft lottery’s. Has anyone calculated the odds on that yet?
Its funny because Lebron is not going to play for Dan Gilbert again.
Maybe the NBA is trying a different approach this year: Andrew Wiggins will slip to the Celtics or Lakers?
The Heat will be relevant as long as Bron is there. But that team is going to need an overhaul soon. Bosh is average and Wade is falling apart.
They really took “Riggin’ for Wiggins” to a whole new level.
Pick Parker, Cavs. Another Dookie for the punch bowl.
HOW MANY PICKS DO YOU HAVE TO WASTE, CLEVELAND? How many picks.
4 #1 picks in a decade, you should be having a 60’s era Celtics dynasty. How is this even possible? I just don’t….understand. It’s incredulous.
You have the greatest athlete in the game, you lose him because you won’t shell out for a support cast. You get a new superstar, and again, no support cast. You finally get him a support cast, they don’t get along and want to bail.
Might as well just drop the “C” and go with Leave-land. Because all the failure makes you want to stay so much.
(….I’m a very bitter Cleveland fan.)
Are you such a bitter Cleveland fan that you have no idea how the LeBron era actually went?
The “LeBron had no support” argument has been utterly destroyed by anyone that actually pays attention.
You can’t just “Go get LeBron Help” any time you want, there has to be either trade partners, or Free Agents, the best FA that was available during LBJs time in Cleveland WAS LARRY HUGHES.
And Kyrie is not a Superstar, unless you classify people that can’t play defense, constantly get hurt, and have a defeatist attitude as superstars…
Maybe you should leave..
1. They were among the top salaried teams during the LeBron era. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a whole lot of great FA’s to sign…hence over paying Larry Hughes, Donyell Marshall, Wally Szerbiak, and a 50 year old Shaq.
2. Kyrie pick wasn’t wasted. They’ve been trying to put pieces around him. It’s not as if the kid has been playing for 7 years or anything. Still on his rookie contract and they have some good young players around him. Kyrie needs to step up a bit too. Certainly not worthy of a max contract now, although he’ll get it.
3. Who did you want them to draft last year? It was a horrible draft. The two best players from 2013 Rookie class (Olidiapo / MCW) play the same positions as the Cavs two best players SG / PG.
1) I’d make the argument that if the Celtics were blessed enough to grab both Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, and maybe even including the slick stuff they pulled with Gary Payton, the Cavs had more options.
2) Never said Kyrie was wasted, I said what they’re doing with his support cast is. That’s been 2-3 years of just horrific, publicity-nightmare-fueled debacle. “Cavs superstar gets in fight with star teammate in locker room, DOES HE WANT TO LEAVE?” That’s just poor management, indicative of the coach and upper levels. Kyrie will be great, I have no problem with him, they just need to mold around him better, including greater team discipline.
3) I wanted them to not draft a pre-broken draft risk that everyone immediately facepalmed upon hearing his name. Worst rookie year in history for a #1 pick. That’s what I wanted: not that.
The Celtics had cap room and trade peices when they made the Big 3. Cleveland had none of those.
Clevelands biggest problem, was they got too good too fast, Seattle got Durant, and immediately got rid of everyone, sucked for 3 more years AND lucked on a 20th pick (Ibaka) Cleveland missed Igudola by one pick the year after they got Bron.
And they only people putting out stuff about Kyrie wanting to leave are Kyries people.
Lebron was fouled; someone sneezed and he fell over. Then took 4 steps and dunked and made that angry look. What an exciting sport.
So exciting that you feel inescapably compelled to comment on it
The Lebron traveled meme is played out.
To be fair, he caught his mom taking it in the poop shute from a team mate.
Will they go Canadian again? The last Canadian didn’t do so well….They should go African.
Bennett so far is looking like a bust, but they had Mike Brown trying to develop him, which Brown is / was horrible at. The few times last year he cracked 25 minutes he put up decent numbers. He’ll get better.
To be fair, nobody except Cleveland deemed him as a first overall pick.
He showed moments of being a pretty serviceable starting 5 member last season. @poonTASTIC is right about Mike Brown.
…Cleveland sucks? And if someone actually wants to root for an NBA team,how would one pick a team. I’m more of a baseball, college and hockey guy
Pick anyone but the Lakers or the Heat and you’re fine by me.
Hockey sucks, dude. It’s worse than golf.
@EverybodyGetsPie: YOU SUCK!
I’d rather watch soccer or tennis than golf. Hockey is great…
SORRY FOR JABARI
Because he’ll be playing in Milwalkee or Philly? Doesn’t fit the Cavs needs, so they won’t likely pick him. He needs the ball to be dominant, just like Irving / Waiters, so it would be a stupid pick if they drafted him.
Depressed Bill Simmons is best Bill Simmons.
Because fuck that retarded dipshit.
I would not be surprised in the least if he writes an article talking about how the Celtics and/or Lakers should have gotten the first overall pick.
If you think his reaction wad bad with Cleveland winning it.. I can only imagine the tirade had LA won the lottery.