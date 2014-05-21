The Cleveland Cavaliers Have The No. 1 Pick (This Is Not A Repeat From 2013 Or 2011)

The long, embarrassing wait is over for the worst teams in the NBA this year, as the ping pong balls were drawn (on a video feed to appease us conspiracy theorists) and translated to the cards that were revealed to identify this year’s NBA Draft Lottery order. For the third time in four years, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have the privilege of being made fun of and told that they’re going to blow their pick, as Dan Gilbert’s underachieving squad somehow overcame a 1.7% chance to claim the No. 1 pick. The Cavs used the first pick on Anthony Bennett (for some reason) last year and Kyrie Irving in 2011, and now the primary question is will the Cavs pick Andrew Wiggins, Jabari Parker or Joel Embiid? And the secondary question is will that player immediately ask to be traded?

While it’s fun to pile on the Cavs for all of the good fortune that they’ve received while “defying” the “odds” ever since LeBron James took his whatever to wherever, let’s go ahead and let NBA know-it-all and ESPN analyst Bill Simmons tell us what he thinks about the “luck” of the supposedly karma-less Cavaliers…

Additionally, this is what Joel Embiid’s face looked like when the reality of playing in Cleveland started to sink in…