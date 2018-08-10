Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Contender is coming back to television, and though it’s lacking Sylvester Stallone this time it still has plenty of gritty boxers hoping to make their mark on the sport.

The premium streaming service EPIX announced in February that it was bringing back the reality boxing competition, and on Thursday the network dropped a trailer for the show featuring many of the faces that will get intimate with boxing gloves over the next dozen episodes.

Mark Burnett revived the series, which ran on NBC from 2005 to 2009 and featured Sylvester Stallone encouraging young boxing talent to vie for greatness. A rebooted version of The Contender is a 12-episode run featuring 16 new boxing hopefuls.