The Daily Show Took On The NCAA And Player Unions With Photoshops Of Stalin

04.11.14

The NCAA is signing deals for almost $11 billion. Players integral to the success of the NCAA tournament are going to bed hungry. Players are trying to unionize. The NCAA is disappointed in them and doesn’t want that to happen. What’s the best and most reasonable point of view?

If you’re The Daily Show, it’s an unbeatable talent for objective comparison and photoshops of Stalin playing football. Works for me.

Here’s what noted Undertaker mark Jon Stewart had to say about the disparity between the “love of the sport” and having tons of money and keeping it all for yourself.

The Daily Show
Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Indecision Political Humor,The Daily Show on Facebook

