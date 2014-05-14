The Final Minute Of Clippers/Thunder Game 5 Will Make You Crazy, One Way Or Another

In case you missed it, this is the final (7-minute) minute of game five of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the probably-just-done-with-this-season Los Angeles Clippers. It contains some of the best basketball, least fair refereeing decisions and worst play-calling you’ll ever see.
It should give you one of two reactions:
1.
or
2.
(Editor’s note: That lady is awesome. I’m not sure if she’s celebrating or trying to summon a mythological beast. Either way.)
Other highlights include Chris Paul going from a chest-pounding superstar to a guy who can’t dribble or pass in under seven minutes, a cackling Donald Sterling dressed like M. Bison (I’m assuming) and those teen girls texting away while Doc Rivers has a total meltdown in front of them. This is good basketball.
Oklahoma City refs?
I’m STILL pissed about this game. Sure, there were some bad ref calls, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that the Clippers took some bad shots/made some bad plays/still lost the game on their own.
[expletive]
The Clippers collapse was half their own fault and half terrible calls. It took four bad calls in a row to get to Russell shooting the game winning free throws, but he would have never been in that position had the Clippers not choked so vigorously for the previous 3:30.
I am completely fascinated by that Thunder superfan chick gif. Where does she live? What does she do? I think she needs a reality show because she might be the biggest fan of any team in history.
Biggest?
What else are you gonna do in Oklahoma City?
Maybe if the Clippers had scored more than 1/2 point per minute in the final six, there’d be no issue.
Exactly–the officiating was awful down the stretch, but it wouldn’t have been a factor if the Clippers, and Chris Paul in particular, hadn’t choked so badly in the last few minutes.
I wonder how Toronto Raptors players feel watching that video.
The officiating was bad. And certainly not just in favor of OKC during that stretch.
How about Paul falling to the floor and sliding 3 feet with the ball before calling a timeout? Or the several times Westbrook went to the rim and got hacked with no call? Especially the one where Davis was straight up, but COMPLETELY beneath the basket? The same play went down on the other end, and the Clips got the call there.
And in regards to THATS OUR BALL!! I love you
Doc, but there’s legitimate reasonable doubt on that review. I’ll admit that I didn’t think so on the first few looks, but after seeing the replay over and over on the post game, I have to agree with the officials not overturning it.. Especially since he was clearly fouled. Yeah it’s a makeup call in a sense… But Doc was the beneficiary of the very same call a few years ago in a Heat Celtics game when a ball went off Rondo and the blatant foul wasn’t called.
All I know is that Barkley and Smith were both spot on and hilarious afterward.
“You got dumb dumb one taking a dumb 3 with too much time left and dumb dumb two fouling him”
Chris Paul…BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!