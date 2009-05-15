THE FRENCH LICK GLOBETROTTERS?

Here’s a solid compilation of trick shots from this group of guys that call themselves “Dude Perfect,” and the complexity of these backwater celebrations of basketball makes the name appropriate. These guys are shooting from the tops of water towers, storage sheds, and the backs of moving pickup trucks. For their next video, they’ll be taking on an even bigger challenge–trying to find dates for the weekend.
Do they still sell French Ticklers?
There are three things to do in French Lick: masturbate to pictures of Larry Bird, smoke crystal meth, and what these guys do.