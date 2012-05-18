The Heat Didn't Have A Very Good Night

Dwyane Wade was pissed that the Indiana Pacers were celebrating their Game 2 win in Miami earlier this week, and he was pissed that the refs weren’t calling fouls the way he’d prefer. So when most people expected him to respond with a Dwyane Wade game in Indiana last night, he shocked everyone when he barely showed up with a Harold Miner game. Wade scored 5 whole points as the Pacers trounced the Heat 94-75, and the “haters”, I believe, are throwing a parade in every major city this morning.

It’s just one game, and unless the Heat lose the next one, I think it’s safe to say the notion of the Heat being in panic mode is a bit silly and premature. But for at least one night, the people who have begged and prayed for the Heat to lose were celebrating their butts off on Twitter. And my favorite Tweet, which I assume was meant to mock all of the people Tweeting incredibly nasty comments at Wade and the Heat, came from Wade’s girlfriend, Gabrielle Union.

Wade, on the other hand, didn’t have much to say about the loss, nor did he want to even talk about the argument that he had with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during the game. To call it a messy game is a bit of an understatement.

Meanwhile, the Pacers played like the true team of All-Stars, with Roy Hibbert, George Hill, David West and Danny Granger scoring in double figures. But I’ve got a memo to the other guys on that roster – If you’re not one of those 4 guys, and, hell, if you’re not even Tyler Hansbrough or Jeff Pendergraph, you might want to chill out a little. I’m looking at you, Lance Stephenson, who played a whopping one minute of Game 3 and only has a missed shot and foul to show for it.

Maybe don’t piss off the really great players by dancing around and holding your throat, okay?

