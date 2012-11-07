The Indianapolis Colts Are A Classy Bunch

First the good news – doctors say that Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano is progressing wonderfully in his battle with leukemia, and they’ve even declared that he’s in remission. In fact, according to USA Today, doctors estimate that at least 80% of people diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, like Pagano, can be cured because science is awesome and stuff. So everything is looking up for Pagano, including his Colts’ 5-3 record and playoff aspirations in his absence.

Now, that’s not to say that Indy is just motoring on without ol’ coach, because he’s still the first thing on most players’ minds each day. That brings us to the cool news – at least 24 of the Colts players shaved their heads as they left the practice field yesterday to show their support for Pagano, who, despite success, will still have plenty of chemotherapy in his future.

“It’s all for Chuck,” punter Pat McAfee said Tuesday evening. “We all don’t look good. I’m not built to have a bald head. I’ve got a huge sniffer. “But we all love our coach so much that we want to show unity and let people know we’re all in this together. It’s a really cool thing.” (Via the Great Falls Tribune)

What was especially cool about it was the team’s director of player engagement, David Thornton, hired a barber to ambush all of the players with clippers as they walked off the field. I like to think that any of the guys who said no were held down by all 327-pounds of Mike McGlynn as they kicked and screamed under his sweaty jock. Mmmm, who wants some breakfast sausage?

Of course, if the playoffs started today – they don’t because there are still 8 more games to play, but people LOVE speculating – the Colts would face Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. Wouldn’t that be a big ol’ ESPN boner? And if I were Manning – and I’m not because he’s worth a billion dollars and I’m chubby – I’d be plenty scared of a team playing behind this kind of mojo.

