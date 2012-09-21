The Jackie Robinson Biopic ’42’ Has A Trailer

Normally I don’t get too excited about films on this side of the UPROXX mansion, but occasionally a sports movie comes out that gets my jock strap a-risin’. And now that Trouble with the Curve is out in theaters, we can talk about the other sports movie that looks pretty decent, 42. Written and directed by Brian Helgeland (Man on Fire, L.A. Confidential, and the wildly underrated Payback) 42 tells the story of Jackie Robinson’s signing with the Brooklyn Dodgers, and while we’re all familiar with it, it’s still a pretty awesome story.

Short of a spoof version by Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg, there’s really not a bad way to tell Robinson’s story of bravery in the face of horrifying racism, and the new trailer for 42 looks like Helgeland has done a pretty damn good job. TV drama veteran Chadwick Boseman plays Robinson, and he’s surrounded by some great actors in Alan Tudyk, Christopher Meloni, John C. McGinley, and even Harrison Ford, who might not be mailing in a performance for the first time in… well, it really depends on what you thought of Firewall.

42 hits theaters on April 12, 2013, or the start of the St. Louis Cardinals’ second consecutive season as reigning World Series Champions, as I like to call it. *looks at Milwaukee Brewers remaining schedule, craps pants*