The Jay Z And Solange Knowles Elevator Incident Received A Jim Ross Remix

It has been proven time and again that adding Jim Ross’s iconic “BAHW MAH GAWD!” cries to any fight video immediately makes it at least 100 times better, so when Opie Radio added the legendary WWE announcer (and new Fox Sports announcer) to the crappy elevator footage of Solange Knowles attacking Jay Z, we got another instant classic. I’m worried that people might be growing tired of this meme, though, so we should at least mix it up a little bit and make some videos that have the WWE’s Spanish announce team shouting over the footage, or maybe even several of the 3 billion times that Joe Rogan has screamed, “He’s a monster!” about a random UFC fighter. Let’s keep things fresh, Internet.

