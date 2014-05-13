The Jay Z And Solange Knowles Elevator Incident Received A Jim Ross Remix

#Jay Z #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Senior Writer
05.13.14 3 Comments

It has been proven time and again that adding Jim Ross’s iconic “BAHW MAH GAWD!” cries to any fight video immediately makes it at least 100 times better, so when Opie Radio added the legendary WWE announcer (and new Fox Sports announcer) to the crappy elevator footage of Solange Knowles attacking Jay Z, we got another instant classic. I’m worried that people might be growing tired of this meme, though, so we should at least mix it up a little bit and make some videos that have the WWE’s Spanish announce team shouting over the footage, or maybe even several of the 3 billion times that Joe Rogan has screamed, “He’s a monster!” about a random UFC fighter. Let’s keep things fresh, Internet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSFightsJay ZJIM ROSSOPIE AND ANTHONYPRO WRESTLINGRap MusicSOLANGE KNOWLESWWEWWF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP