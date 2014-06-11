The K.K. Slider Version Of Bray Wyatt’s Entrance Theme Will Have You Following The Buzz

High on the list of things you didn’t know you’d need (or love) is an Animal Crossing-style cover of Bray Wyatt’s entrance theme, but here we are. K.K. Slider has covered Mark Crozer and The Rels’ ‘Broken Out In Love,’ and while it doesn’t feature any voodoo fire dancers, it’s good enough to replace the original in your head for the rest of your life.

This world can be such a cold, cold, dark and lonely place if you allow yourself to be blinded by all these illusions. What are you so afraid of, man? Fear not the army of wolves lead by the sheep. Fear the army of sheep led by the wolf! And ain’t you tired of runnin little lamb? I think it’s time for you to come on home. Contemplate that, maaaan.

