The K.K. Slider Version Of Bray Wyatt’s Entrance Theme Will Have You Following The Buzz

High on the list of things you didn’t know you’d need (or love) is an Animal Crossing-style cover of Bray Wyatt’s entrance theme, but here we are. K.K. Slider has covered Mark Crozer and The Rels’ ‘Broken Out In Love,’ and while it doesn’t feature any voodoo fire dancers, it’s good enough to replace the original in your head for the rest of your life.
This world can be such a cold, cold, dark and lonely place if you allow yourself to be blinded by all these illusions. What are you so afraid of, man? Fear not the army of wolves lead by the sheep. Fear the army of sheep led by the wolf! And ain’t you tired of runnin little lamb? I think it’s time for you to come on home. Contemplate that, maaaan.
Furthermore:
And goin’ on the ol’ iTunes immediately…
Hilarious.
True story. I made a Daniel Bryan YES! shirt on my Animal Crossing City Folk game. All the village animals loved it!
Thank you for introducing this into my life, Brandon …
That dog is showing an awful lot of butt crack sitting in that chair if you look at the crotch region.
implying that the dog’s a “he”…
This is the BEST
This is….pretty great.
RINGTONE’D
So Brandon’s just trawling r/squaredcircle for links now, right?