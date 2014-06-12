The LA Galaxy Would Like You To Skip Work And Watch The World Cup

#Commercials #2014 FIFA World Cup
Senior Writer
06.12.14 4 Comments

According to the Los Angeles Galaxy, Landon Donovan is still pretty busy right now, despite being left off the 2014 FIFA World Cup roster for the US Men’s National Team. It turns out that he’s hard at work answering phones at the Galaxy’s office in the StubHub! Center, and nobody’s there to help the poor guy, because they all skipped work to watch the World Cup action. As if we didn’t all feel terrible enough for the American legend, now he wasn’t even invited to Becky’s party at McFroggy’s Bar & Grill for nickel Guinness shooters with the rest of his coworkers for today’s opener. Becky’s the worst. He should file a formal complaint against her and the rest of his coworkers. Sure, they’ll know it was him, but they’ll think twice before ditching work again. And maybe Becky will stop stealing everyone’s string cheese from the kitchen fridge.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Commercials#2014 FIFA World Cup
TAGS2014 FIFA World Cup2014 WORLD CUPCOMMERCIALSLANDON DONOVANLOS ANGELES GALAXYMLSWORLD CUP

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP