The Latest Sign That LeBron James Is Going To Cleveland? Website Font Colors.

Chris Sheridan says that he’s 100% that LeBron James is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Chris Broussard left himself an out by saying that he’s 90% sure. Even Stephen A. Smith, who was the man who called the Big 3 before The Decision happened, now believes The Return is imminent. Regardless of who’s right – and the answer will always be Caroline’s Cupcakes – it seems there might finally be an answer to the second most important question of them all – who the f*ck is this source close to LeBron that is leaking everything? Add a web developer to the ever-growing list of suspects.
According to a message grab Tweeted by Grantland’s Matt Borcas, a guy who knows how to do things with things in regards to things took a good look at LeBronJames.com, where Sheridan said that The King will eventually make his announcement, and you can add font colors to the list of reasons why LeBron is returning to the team that drafted him.
The fonts mentioned?
But don’t get too excited about this revelation just yet, Cavs fans, because Darren “ESPN Pays Me $500K A Year To Tweet Stuff That Other People Tweeted At Me” Rovell can’t seem to find the fonts that this guy is talking about.
While people continue to debate the eventual landing spot for James, the one thing that everyone should be able to agree on is that this free agency period blows The Decision out of the water in terms of insanity and speculation. Last night, someone was sharing a photo of LeBron’s kids at the airport (if they were actually his kids). I’m surprised that Richard Thornburg didn’t show up to LeBron’s home with a camera crew to threaten his housekeeper with deportation if she didn’t offer his kids up for the camera.
Best outcome: That page is for a letter in Cleveland Colored Comic Sans announcing he’s staying with the Heat.
Yes please
I have my doubts about the accuracy of this story. As far as I know you can’t see the file directory of an ASP.net site without using a web crawler, that only checks the links on a page and there are no links to these “new” pages. I went through all the CSS files and didn’t see them listed anywhere. Now granted you could just hard code the CSS style into the page itself, but why would the web designer upload these blank pages in the first place? It doesn’t follow good web design practices, and doesn’t make much sense.
That being said, I still feel like Lebron is coming back to Cleveland.
What I think is interesting is that his homepage uses Javascript for the background and design and has different skins. It’s currently set to ‘florida’, but I bet it would be really easy to switch that over to ‘ohio”
Good design practices. LOL. Good one.
neeeerrrrrrrrrdddddd
Lebron James wrote an email today to a friend about an episode of Wild and Crazy Kids he once saw. The email was white with black letters revealing James is 100%, without a doubt, going to play for the Chicago White Sox this year.
Reports could not confirm which episode of Wild and Crazy Kids James mentioned.
C’mon, now – that’d clearly be a sign that he’s going to the Nets. Rovell is probably tweeting that as we speak, and you’re the “reliable source”.
Broussard has never broken a story in his life.
Broussard fascinates me. I want to write a book about him and his hilarious “journalism” one of these days.
My sources are reporting that LeBron will return to bed tonight.
How old is his website? If it was around when he was still a Cavaliers, maybe those colors were there when he was still with the Cavaliers.