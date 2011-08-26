The Miami Hurricanes Are Short Some Players

In case you hadn’t heard, there was a little story about the University of Miami that flew under the radar last week, involving a booster who claimed to have given a bunch of hookers and cash to Hurricanes players over the past decade. In all, Nevin Shapiro claims that he gave improper benefits to 72 former and current Miami football players, and the school’s president, Donna Shalala, admitted that 15 current student-athletes were being investigated. Thirteen down, two to go.

Miami’s internal investigation has determined some players, including quarterback Jacory Harris, are believed to have committed NCAA violations by associating with booster Nevin Shapiro and have been declared ineligible, said a person with knowledge of the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because no one is authorized to discuss the ongoing investigations by the university and the NCAA. The person did not divulge how many current players have been linked to Shapiro, a convicted Ponzi scheme architect who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for bilking $930 million from investors. (ESPN)

Wait, which side is the person with knowledge on? I need to know whether to shiv him for being a snitch against Miami or throw a brick through his window for being a NCAA rat. Damn your lousy elaboration skills, ESPN.

But while most people hear “13 people declared ineligible” and they’re like, “Oh snap, Miami is f*cked,” it really doesn’t mean anything, because they can all apply for reinstatement before the season begins on September 5. So basically all these guys are going to play. Hooray, system!