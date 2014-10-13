The Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry Has Reached Insane Levels Of Dumb

Brady Hoke of the University of Michigan refuses to call the Buckeyes, “Ohio State.” Instead he refers to them as “that school in Ohio.” Likewise Urban Meyer refuses to allow anybody covering his team to wear maize or blue. One time he even forced a reporter to take off his blue jacket before asking him a question.

College sports are mature, obviously.

This latest “joke” in the rivalry comes to us from The Bank of Ann Arbor (home of the Michigan Wolverines).

“Man, Brands are really funny” ~no one, ever