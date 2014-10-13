The Michigan-Ohio State Rivalry Has Reached Insane Levels Of Dumb

Brady Hoke of the University of Michigan refuses to call the Buckeyes, “Ohio State.” Instead he refers to them as “that school in Ohio.” Likewise Urban Meyer refuses to allow anybody covering his team to wear maize or blue. One time he even forced a reporter to take off his blue jacket before asking him a question.
College sports are mature, obviously.
This latest “joke” in the rivalry comes to us from The Bank of Ann Arbor (home of the Michigan Wolverines).
“Man, Brands are really funny” ~no one, ever
Wait doesn’t Michigan not recognize Columbus day as a holiday anymore anyway?
Well that joke is almost as bad as their season.
Jeez, Ann Arbor is such a whore.
“We will not be closed for Arbor Day, because Ann Arbor is a whore.” — Ohio
Well, these are the two dumbest fanbases north of the SEC so what do you expect.
Notre Dame would like a word with you…
They get it from the school. From buckeyefansonly.com:
Woody, famous for his hatred for Michigan and anything that had to do with the state, was on a recruiting trip in the state of Michigan, when an assistant noticed that the car he was driving was going to run out of gas and told Woody, who was dozing in the passenger seat. Woody refused to let him pull over for gas and the assistant drove on. The assistant saw the weather was starting to get bad, and worried they’d be stuck in the middle of nowhere, again stressed to Woody they needed to get gas. Woody then erupted: “No, goddammit! We do NOT pull in and fill up. And I’ll tell you exactly why we don’t. It’s because I don’t buy one goddam drop of gas in the state of Michigan! We’ll coast and PUSH this goddam car to the Ohio line before I give this state a nickel of my money!” They barely made it across the border and stopped, almost literally, at the first gas station they found in Ohio.
Hoke refers to Ohio State as “Ohio”, which causes some confusion given Ohio University is widely referred to as “Ohio”. Meyer refers to Michigan as “that school/team up north”, which is famously how Woody Hayes referred to it.