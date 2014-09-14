The Minnesota Vikings Are Selling This Awesome 40 Percent Bacon, 60 Percent Ground Beef Burger

Are you at the Minnesota Vikings game today? Are you in the mood for a heart attack? Well boy do I have a burger for you. This artery-busting monstrosity has 40% bacon, 60% ground beef and is served with a fried egg and special sauce. Oh yeah, they toss some more bacon on the top for good measure. So if you want September 14th, 2014 to be your last day on earth, head over to section 139.

R.I.P.

[Darren Rovell]