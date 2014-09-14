The Minnesota Vikings Are Selling This Awesome 40 Percent Bacon, 60 Percent Ground Beef Burger

Are you at the Minnesota Vikings game today? Are you in the mood for a heart attack? Well boy do I have a burger for you. This artery-busting monstrosity has 40% bacon, 60% ground beef and is served with a fried egg and special sauce. Oh yeah, they toss some more bacon on the top for good measure. So if you want September 14th, 2014 to be your last day on earth, head over to section 139.
R.I.P.
Totally worth it.
Fried egg always makes a burger better. Hell, everything better.
Aren’t you posting things about how horrible a Vikings player is? And videos intimating that people should boycott the NFL? Can you smell the hypocrisy coming out of your own clogged pores?
That’s some seriously misguided outrage.
I am not the least bit outraged. If anything, I’m amused. I just find it funny when people try to have it both ways. So that’s some seriously misguided reading there, buddy.
I want that inside me.
Phrasing!
[www.Slaters5050.com]
Nothing new here people.