The Missing Broncos Fan Says He Left Because He Had His ‘Fill Of Football’

As we told you last night, the man who went missing after a Broncos game was found in Pueblo, Colorado, 110 miles away from Sports Authority Field. The man had a simple reason for leaving. According to 53-year-old Paul Kitterman, he had his “fill of football.” So, naturally, instead of waiting outside the stadium, he hitchhiked clear across the state. Because sure, that makes a whole lot of sense.

Kitterman told police that he had not watched television in several days and was not aware that people were looking for him. “He said he had his fill of football and that he likes to walk and wander, and he was looking for a warmer place,” Ortega said. The tip on Kitterman’s whereabouts came from a friend’s ex-wife, who reported picking him up at the Salvation Army in Pueblo and dropping him off at a hotel, Ortega said. The sergeant didn’t have other details about his connection to the woman.

There’s obviously a backstory here and frankly we may never hear it. The Facebook page, “Help find Paul Kitterman” has been shut down and the family has asked for privacy. There may be an element of depression and/or some kind of mental issue here so who knows for sure.

In the end, I guess we should all be happy that Kitterman is safe and sound, assuming of course that’s what he wanted.

