THE MMA ROMANCE NOVEL, WITH TIME TRAVEL

The romance novel market is capitalizing on the world of mixed martial arts, finally merging males aged 18-34 demographic with the ever-valuable “single middle-aged women with at least two cats.” An author named Lori Foster has written My Man, Michael, and it sounds a-maaaaaaa-ziiiiinnnngggg.

MY MAN, MICHAEL proves you can be both a lover and a fighter! Combining mixed martial arts, romance and time travel!

I think I speak for everyone when I say, “Finally, someone has written the book America has waited for.”

Michael thinks an injury will keep him from fighting again until a woman shows up and promises to heal him. But, he must travel with her and teach a community of woman warriors to fight in return. Imagine Michael’s surprise when she fulfills her end of the bargain and finds that, to fulfill his he must travel into the future!

Oh baby. I have gotten a glimpse of the future, and It. Looks. Sexy.

[Cage Potato]