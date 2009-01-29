The romance novel market is capitalizing on the world of mixed martial arts, finally merging males aged 18-34 demographic with the ever-valuable “single middle-aged women with at least two cats.” An author named Lori Foster has written My Man, Michael, and it sounds a-maaaaaaa-ziiiiinnnngggg.
MY MAN, MICHAEL proves you can be both a lover and a fighter! Combining mixed martial arts, romance and time travel!
I think I speak for everyone when I say, “Finally, someone has written the book America has waited for.”
Michael thinks an injury will keep him from fighting again until a woman shows up and promises to heal him. But, he must travel with her and teach a community of woman warriors to fight in return. Imagine Michael’s surprise when she fulfills her end of the bargain and finds that, to fulfill his he must travel into the future!
Oh baby. I have gotten a glimpse of the future, and It. Looks. Sexy.
Does Michael run into problems once he finds out that Old Biff stole his time machine?
I always knew that they were working on a Time Bandits 2. Glad to see its updated with the MMA influence the original was so sorely lacking.
Bestselling(?) author Lori Foster has missed a trick here. She should have written “My Man, Mike”. The woman from the future’s plan backfires when she returns to the future with Mike Tyson and he proceeds to rape the shit out of everybody.
This is so much more promising than her debit novel, “My Admiral, Yoku Tokomato”, which combined Judo, tentacle porn, and sea warfare…
I would so totally see the movie version of this starring Jean Claude Van Damme and Kelly LeBrock (both circa 1985-ish). It is about time travel, after all.
/putting Timecop on top of Netflix list
debut. not debit.
Fuck.
…”My Man, Michael” The woman from the future’s plan backfires when she returns to the future with Michael Jackson and he proceeds to
rape the shit out of everybodygo batshit insane and make parents feel uncomfortable.
When you hit 88 mph, the future hits back.
Does he look in the Grey’s Sports Almanac to see if he wins the fight he’s healing for?
Is Chuck Lidell about to snort coke off her face there?
I’m pickin this up, just as soon as I get done with Elam’s book (if anyone else has finished it, please don’t spoil it — I got a hunch Satan wins!!!)
Dexter Manley Approved!
check is one of the greatest fighters and he has a beer belly… aight that awsome