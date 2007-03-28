THE MOST SHOCKING NEWS EVER

Let's play a game. I'm going to start naming certain words, and you stop me when you can fill in the rest of the story. Ready? Here we go.
Cincinnati. Bengals. Chris Henry. Traffic violations. Possible jail– already? Wow, you're good at this game.
Henry was stopped in downtown Cincinnati last week and cited on three traffic violations at 1100 Vine St. Henry was cited for driving with a suspended license, for making an improper turn and a seatbelt violation… it could cost the Bengals wide receiver both jail time in Kentucky and an NFL suspension.
It would really be too bad if Henry went to jail for some traffic violations, though. I feel like he has such better crimes to give to the world, like feeding psychedelic mushrooms to a kindergarten class or drugging his attractive cousin with Rohypnol. Actually, that sounds like a pretty good idea. I'm gonna write that last one down.
Nothing better than seeing a bad-ass NFL’er get cited for the same thing my 83-year-old grandma did last week.
If they’re going to send him to jail on a traffic violation, it should at least involve alcohol/drugs, a prostitute, urination, racism, or some combination of the above.
Henry’s lawyer must be thinking “too easy” on this one
I saw the title on the RSS and thought Scarlett Johansson said yes to your stalking/marriage proposal.
Honestly, the Bengals aren’t even a team anymore, they’re a poorly run fraternity where the initiation is doing one or more crimes – but they only count if a) it gets picked up by the media and b) doesn’t actually get you in trouble with anyone in the Bengals organization. If you happen to wind up being the guy they use to “send a message” to the rest of the team, then you’re sh!t out of luck and have to go streaking through downtown Cincinnati in nothing but your helmet … because how else would the ppl know you’re a Bengal?
Matt, youre going to be writing for wwtdd tomorrow, huh? Don’t blow it dude……keep it simple. Show a lot of tits and ass.
No underage girls involved this time? Boring.
“because how else would the ppl know you’re a Bengal?”
so THAT’S why henry got arrested wearing his own jersey.