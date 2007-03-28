THE MOST SHOCKING NEWS EVER

#NFL
03.28.07 11 years ago 8 Comments

Let's play a game. I'm going to start naming certain words, and you stop me when you can fill in the rest of the story. Ready? Here we go.

Cincinnati. Bengals. Chris Henry. Traffic violations. Possible jail– already? Wow, you're good at this game. 

Henry was stopped in downtown Cincinnati last week and cited on three traffic violations at 1100 Vine St. Henry was cited for driving with a suspended license, for making an improper turn and a seatbelt violation… it could cost the Bengals wide receiver both jail time in Kentucky and an NFL suspension.

It would really be too bad if Henry went to jail for some traffic violations, though. I feel like he has such better crimes to give to the world, like feeding psychedelic mushrooms to a kindergarten class or drugging his attractive cousin with Rohypnol. Actually, that sounds like a pretty good idea. I'm gonna write that last one down.

