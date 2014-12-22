KJ McDaniels’ Mom Went To Orlando And Shouted At The Sixers To Pass The Ball To Her Son

#Philadelphia 76ers
Editor-at-Large
12.22.14 2 Comments

It’s been a rough year for the Sixers. Heading into last night’s game the team’s record was 2-23, putting them on pace for something in the neighborhood of seven or eight wins for the entire season. This would break the NBA record for fewest wins in a season, which currently stands at nine and is … uh, also held by the Sixers. Bad times in the City of Brotherly Love.

That’s why Sixers fans — a group I am a lifelong member of — have been trying to find joy anywhere they can. One particular highlight has been second round draft pick KJ McDaniels, whose high-flying blocking and dunking has been like an oasis in a desert where the grains of sand are turnovers. Another highlight has been KJ McDaniels’s mom. KJ McDaniels’s mom really loves KJ McDaniels. Really, really loves him. We pick up this story in Orlando, during last night’s game against the Magic.

 

Go Sixers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSmomsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP