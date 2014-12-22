KJ McDaniels’ Mom Went To Orlando And Shouted At The Sixers To Pass The Ball To Her Son

It’s been a rough year for the Sixers. Heading into last night’s game the team’s record was 2-23, putting them on pace for something in the neighborhood of seven or eight wins for the entire season. This would break the NBA record for fewest wins in a season, which currently stands at nine and is … uh, also held by the Sixers. Bad times in the City of Brotherly Love.

That’s why Sixers fans — a group I am a lifelong member of — have been trying to find joy anywhere they can. One particular highlight has been second round draft pick KJ McDaniels, whose high-flying blocking and dunking has been like an oasis in a desert where the grains of sand are turnovers. Another highlight has been KJ McDaniels’s mom. KJ McDaniels’s mom really loves KJ McDaniels. Really, really loves him. We pick up this story in Orlando, during last night’s game against the Magic.

A 76ers family member across from me. She keeps booing the 76ers and yelling "pass the ball to my son" sparkly boots. pic.twitter.com/2iIJugaY5V — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

76ers yelling family member update. She is now yelling. "DONT YOU DARE PASS THAT BALL. DONT PASS THE BALL." — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

It's KJ McDaniels mom. Her trying to coach the team from 11 rows up is better than the actual game. @Michael_Levin — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

Now an arena officer is now talking to her. This is fantastic. pic.twitter.com/1cV1Nte345 — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

She's showing him her ticket. She's yelling THATS MY SON THATS MY SON. A 76ers rep from bench walking up to help now. — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

Situation all cleared up. She is now booing the guy shooting a half court shot for a $50 gift card. — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

shirt says KJ in bedazzled letters. She's now being escorted somewhere. 3 rows from bench. Yelling "play better." pic.twitter.com/8alU7WqBAg — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

She's back! But she is 5 rows back. pic.twitter.com/mLCunfCzO9 — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

Michael Carter Williams with a huge fast break dunk and she is BOOING AND YELLING PASS THE BALL — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

Sixers fan with a fohawk now hugging her. I don't even know the score this is way more entertaining pic.twitter.com/VJIQTr7q0X — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

She has stopped yelling and begun taking selfies with fans. I'm headed over there. pic.twitter.com/tNfVKBWgmi — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

GUYS I GOT THE SELFIE pic.twitter.com/tT1jRh1HkF — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

And the Magic lose to the 76ers. #PureMagic — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) December 22, 2014

Go Sixers.