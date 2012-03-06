The NBA Is Probably Going To Start Selling Ad Space On Team Jerseys

Last season, the NBA claimed that 22 of the teams had lost money, and now the league and commissioner David Stern have revealed that the majority of teams will again lose their butts in 2012. Thankfully, the result won’t be another lockout, because profits aren’t expected to increase for three more years. Well, fingers crossed anyway.
Unfortunately, there will be repercussions as the league and owners of the small and middle market teams that seem to be bleeding the most cash struggle to find the best idea on how to make some extra coin while remaining competitive. First up? Selling ad space on team jerseys. Hell, the WNBA already started, so why wouldn’t the owners put that on the agenda for next month’s meeting?
A study released last year by Horizon Media calculated that a brand logo across the middle of an NBA team’s jersey occupying 3.5 percent of the TV screen would produce $31.18 million in exposure value.
However, the study did not factor in ancillary exposure on highlights and news shows, nor did it account for any online exposure.
“Jersey ads are one of the last pieces of inventory that club marketers haven’t been able to sell, and for a local sponsor they could be a real boon, since it would give them exposure with a team at home and away,” said Michael Neuman, managing partner of Horizon’s Scout Sports and Entertainment. (Via Sporting News)
A lot of people are going to roll their eyes at this inevitable evolutionary step in sports business, but it’s really not that bad. In fact, I spoke with some league insiders who already had the prototype for the league’s first advertising deals, and the jersey really doesn’t look that bad at all…
The NBA is leaving a fortune on the table by not just turning the ball into a giant Pepsi symbol. Inexcusable!
They should make the courts that green screen color so the TV channels can put ads on the court throughout the game.
How dare they ruin the purity of professional basketball
People would complain for a year but eventually people would stop noticing and not care. I think only baseball fans would extend the griping any longer.
NBA fans would get over it, NFL fans wouldn’t give a damn after a loud, blustery initial uproar, and hockey fans are usually drunk by the second period and probably imagine ads on the unis anyway.
And this is because… the NBA isn’t making money?
I don’t see it happening for a few reasons. Least of which being what kid would buy a poster of his favorite player dunking if it had a prominent ad for Diet-Rite as the obvious focus.
But more logically: Sponsorship clash. Kobe Bryant (a Nike man) with a Reebok logo on his chest? It’s like if auto-racing bodies suddenly mandated that all cars had to endorse Quaker State. I’m pretty sure all the guys endorsing STP would have something to say.
And then there’s the players fighting over how much of the ad dollar is theirs. They are, after all, human billboards.
That sucks.
I was really hoping they’d use the newer version of Chester Cheetah.
Curiously, Staples wouldn’t pony up for a spot on the Lakers jersey.