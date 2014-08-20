The Nebraska Football Team Sent A Heartwarming Message To An 8-Year-Old Cancer Patient

Senior Editor
08.20.14

“We’re here to support you. Remain strong. We’re behind you, and we’re thinking about you through this whole thing.” Those were the words of Bo Pelini as he delivered a heartfelt message to Nebraska’s biggest fan, 8-year-old cancer patient Jack Hoffman.

Last year, Hoffman participated in Nebraska’s Spring Game, running in for a touchdown as the team trailed behind him. It was a great, great moment and yes, it got dusty in here.

Sadly, this past August, Hoffman had a recurrence of his brain cancer. That’s what prompted the video from Bo Pelini and the Nebraska squad.

Jack has a good prognosis according to his family, so let’s keep him in our thoughts. Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to have a good cry.

[Bleacher Report]

Around The Web

TAGSJACK HOFFMANJack Hoffman NebraskaJack Hoffman videoNebraska FootballNebraska video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP