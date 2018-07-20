The Cleveland Browns Got Their First Win Of The Year With A Parody Of ‘The Office’

#The Office
07.20.18 1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns on YouTube

The Cleveland Browns have already had a much better 2018 than a 2017, though that’s mostly because they haven’t played a game yet this year. They didn’t win a game at all last season, becoming the second team ever to finish a season 0-18.

Following that up with anything positive would be a step in the right direction, and they did that in July by introducing the team on its Twitter account with a parody of The Office.

The video, which the team posted to Twitter on Thursday, features the famous opening music to the show and has members of the team introduced wearing and holding some very familiar things in an ode to the long-running NBC comedy.

TOPICS#The Office
TAGSCLEVELAND BROWNSTHE OFFICE

