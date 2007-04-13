THE ONE-ARMED MAN PLAYS HOOPS

Today's discussion point: getting clowned on the court by a dude with one arm: more embarrassing than losing to a girl, or less? Me personally, I'd rather watch the 1ANBA than the WNBA, but that's not really saying much.
That’s pretty impressive.
I head when you loose an arm, all of your other senses get heightened- making you a super hero, or something. At least that was true of the blind guy who schooled me in b-ball last week.
I wanted to make the hand check violation joke, then the force him left joke but damn, that’s impressive.
There is really no excuse for why this clip wasnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t set to a Def Leppard song instead.
“Make him go left” isn’t a joke… it’s good defense
Man, that kid could have been a great NBA player someday…..if only he hadn’t wandered onto Ugeth Urbina’s property.
That was impressive. AND not once did he get called for double dribbling.
Did anyone notice Matt’s ‘You find that man’! tag? Pure genius.
good one, Bud.
I played golf with a one armed guy one time. He was like a 5 handicap. No length, but straight as an arrow.
what’s really crazy is that he’s left-handed
hell yes! you know, oyu have to wonder about the guys defending him. I mean you’d think you could pick him up on the left side
Wicked crossover.
He’s got a first basemans glove for a hand
you can see his other arm at 1:28.
Wasn’t there an episode of Dave Attell’s Insomniac where he lost a skeet-shooting contest to a one-armed guy?
And I wouldn’t be embarassed losing to a girl, if the girl was Sue Bird, and the winner got to be on top at midcourt afterward…