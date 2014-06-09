The Original Sin Cara’s New Name Has Managed To Botch Language Itself

There’s a Sin Cara on WWE TV right now, but you remember the original, don’t you?
He’s the one that did this …
… and this …
… and this.
And THIS (nevermind, you get the idea). Anyway, the original performer was released from WWE back in March, and now that his no-compete clause is up and his 60,000 physical injuries have healed, he’s ready to get back in the ring.
Explaining to you why THAT has been botched would take a longform, but here’s the gist; in lucha libre sometimes the character is more important than any performer, so when you leave for, say, the WWE, Mexican promoters will put somebody else in your mask and call them you. So if the guy in the Sin Cara mask plays a character named Mistico and that character is the biggest box office draw in lucha libre history, you can bet there’ll be a second Mistico. But then when the original doesn’t catch on in the US and comes back, what do you do? You can’t just let him be Mistico again, can you?
To make things even more complicated, Original Sin Cara believes that he created his WWE character, and that that gives him the right to perform as said character outside of WWE. WWE is a publicly-traded Disney Of Wrestling corporation and disagrees. So while that’s being worked out, Original Sin Cara’s less important shows will feature Sin Cara please don’t sue, and his big ones — specifically his Asistencia Asesoría y Administración shows — will feature a NEW NEW Mistico/Sin Cara/Whomever. Jesus.
Long story short, enter MYZTEZIZ. Wait, did I type that wrong?
Yep, “Myzteziz.” According to sources, you’re supposed to pronounce it as “Miz-tiz.” Yes, I know there are way too many letters in the name to pronounce it “Miz-tiz.” While you deal with that, I have two pertinent jokes:
1. To defeat Myzteziz in the ring, you have to say his name backwards.
2. I’m going to pronounce it “Misty’s,” because Sin Cara is pro wrestling’s Psyduck anyway.
Myzteziz is killer spelled backwards.
At first glance I thought it was pronounced Miz Disease, which I wouldn’t even wish on Sin Cara.
I dislocated my finger typing that.
When asked about the new name, Randy Orton had this to say: [youtu.be]
Can’t he just unite the two, like a retarded Voltron, and call himself Sin Botchtico?
+1
Oh, man. Man.
How do you pronounce Psyduck?
I cannot wait to see the matches he will pull off against Electroshock, the greatest luchador working today
I would have gone with Mystical No-Face myself.
Can someone explain the botch with Sheamus? Was it that Sin Cara under rotated and the impact wound up being on his lower back instead of more spread out across his entire back? Was he supposed to reverse it or something? Cause otherwise I fail to see a botch and I would blame Sheamus.
This is really important to me guys.
Yeah, same here. It looks like Sheamus just murders him.
Severe back injuries brought to you by Skittles! Taste the rainbow of pain!
I can’t wait for Misty to get resigned by the WWE after putting on some killer matches, only to become a botch machine after they make him put that stupid visor on his mask and blue mood lighting.
There’s no point saying his name backwards. You have to trick him into saying his backwards. And considering it’s Sin Cara Classic, you can probably do that by asking him to pronounce his name forward.
Apparently, Cena hearts Scat. @ 1:50 in the broken finger match.
Myzteziz if you’re nasty.
Lmfaoo this is still funny to this day. I was in class today and I read my professor’s name and I immediately thought of this