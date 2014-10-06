The Patriots Did Something Wonderful For Devon Still And Pediatric Cancer Research

Senior Editor
10.06.14 11 Comments

The Devon Still story continues to be the best thing in the NFL this season. During Sunday night’s game between the Bengals and Patriots, a video was shown on the jumbotron of Still and his daughter Leah who is being treated for cancer.

Then as if that wasn’t cool enough, the Pats cheerleaders donned Devon Still jerseys. At last count, sales for the jerseys topped $1 million, all of it going toward pediatric cancer research.

Josh Elliott of NBC Sports did a wonderful profile on Devon Still and his daughter Leah on the Today show. Still talks about all the hardship his family has faced and the difficult road that lies ahead for Leah. All in all, it’s too much for a Monday morning but I’m posting anyway because we all need a good cry.

TOPICS#New England Patriots
TAGSCINCINNATI BENGALSDevon StillNew England Patriots

