The Phillies Let Children Draw Their Starting Lineup Photos And It Was Adorable

04.15.14

While the Philadelphia Phillies aren’t off to the best start in franchise history with a lousy 6-7 record, it’s certainly not as bad as most people expected for a team that has been perceived as over-the-hill. Perhaps in a move to liven things up and inject the team with a new youthful exuberance, the Phillies allowed some of the kids in the Phillies Phundamentals program to draw the team’s pictures for the opening lineup that was used in Sunday’s game, which ended in a very exciting 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.

The pictures were actually used on the PhanaVision jumbotron at Citizens Bank Park, as my buddy Samer at Deadspin revealed, but the giant screen did very little to capture the artistic beauty of the original copies that I’ve included here. It’s just a shame that the Phillies decided not to use these fun drawings for last night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, too, because that one didn’t end as well as Sunday’s game.

