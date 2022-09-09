The last time we saw a real live NFL football game that counted, the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that started with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hyping up the crowd and introducing both teams on the field before kickoff.

Seven months later, the NFL is back and the Rams got the honor of kicking off the season in L.A. with their ring night festivities against this year’s Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills. Given how well it worked the last time, the Rams decided to see if The Rock could bring them good luck once again, as they paid him what was surely an upsetting amount of money to do a 19-second intro to get the crowd on their feet before kickoff.

The Rock’s cash per word rate here must be extraordinary, and it wasn’t lost on many fans that it was a bit funny seeing the owner of a different football league doing an intro for an NFL game — Johnson, of course, is the new owner of the XFL for when it launches for a third time in 2023.

Unfortunately for the Rams, this time around they were not able to get off to the same positive start after The Rock’s intro as they did in the Super Bowl, with the Bills marching to an impressive first drive touchdown from Josh Allen to Gabriel Davis to put the first points on the board of the 2022 NFL season.