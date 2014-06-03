The Rock’s ‘Hercules’ Has A New Trailer Full Of Screaming, Exposition And Total Heterosexuality

The first trailer for The Rock’s summer blockbuster Hercules dropped back in March, and it was so full of him screaming and attacking giant CGI forest creatures that we fantasy booked the fights. “If you hate giant, crudely-drawn, hypothetical beasts and want them to die,” we wrote, “this is the flick for you!”
Now we’ve got a second trailer, and while there is still some computer beast murderin’ goin’ on, this one’s aimed at the softer side of Hercules. He’s got a family, you see. Just like he did in GOD OF WAR! That was him, right? And then they DIE. Because THE GODS. So now Hercules has to understand that A MORTAL MAN TAKING SHIT SERIOUSLY IS MORE IMPORTANT AND STRONGER THAN GOD so he can get revenge … uh, by destroying Hades’ zoo or whatever.
Also, Hercules is totally heterosexual. We cannot stress that enough. He loves women and he loves looking at them. Yes, he his a hugely muscular, hairless-torsoed shirtless man with an animal skin on his head who gives out a lot of wistful looks, but he is all about the babes and you know it. Come for the heterosexuality (cough), stay for hilarious exposition like, “we all know your legend … you’re the son of Zeus!”
That butchered Queens of the Stoneage mix has MW pumped to see this in 5 months on redbox.
When I think of Hercules. I think of QotSA…
So, are they not using the Baywatch font for the logo anymore?
Some people scared of the darkness, afraid to step into the light.
The only Samoan in all of ancient greece.
I thought you already pointed that out in your first trolly comment. The joke in the post is that they’re super insisting that The Rock playing Hercules is straight because he is otherwise super gay. You really whiffed the point.
Some reason I feel the need to post this to share my thoughts on how this movie will end up being…take it away Kevin Sorbo:
[www.youtube.com]
I’m looking forward to this movie because it stars Rufus Sewell of the ’00s, Rufus Sewell and Rufus Sewell of the ’80s, Ian McShane in it. (No seriously watch the Miami Vice episode starring Ian McShane motherfucker looks like Rufus Sewell, it’s uncanny.)
I can’t wait to watch this on the USA Network next year right before Law & Order: Butt Stuff and right after Law & Order: Pubes
I mean, is it meant to be funny? because it totally was. that, and when he’s fighting THE GODDAMN HYDRA by just standing there looking all cool and swinging his sword like nothing while maybe even keeping his eyes closed right before fading into black… I couldn’t stop laughing, and I don’t think it was meant to make me. but it totally does NOT look badass, and that’s *hilarious* to me!
Oh, Hollywood … Hercules was an ancient Greek legend, and there’s nothing the ancient Greeks loved more than man-on-man action … embrace the gayness inherent in Greek mythology!
All I could hear when he had that club was echos of CAPTAIN CAAAAAVVVEEEEEEEMMMMMAAAANNNNN.
I would be on board for a Rock Captain Caveman movie.
They really messed up the editing by not making it explicit that the MGM lion was the one attacking him.
