The San Francisco Giants Went To Washington

The San Francisco Giants took a brief vacation from their 4-game lead in the National League West yesterday, as they visited the White House as Barack Obama’s guests of honor (with Willie Mays) to celebrate their 2010 World Series victory. The Commander-in-Chief has always fancied himself a bit of a sports scholar, so of course when it came time to single the Giants’ stars out, he did his thing.

“Now, with two Cy Youngs under his belt, everybody understands why he’s called ‘The Freak,’” Obama said. “And after watching him pitch eight incredible innings — including a stretch of 11 strikeouts in a row — America learned that sometimes it’s a good idea to bet on the skinny guy.”

He gazed through the players on the podium.

“And then there’s the guy with the beard,” he said, his eyes landing on Brian Wilson.

“I do fear it,” he cracked. ( )

Of course he was talking about Brian Wilson, but you still have to be a little more specific with a line like that when you’re talking about a group of guys from San Francisco.

A few other notable politicians were on hand, but since none of them feeling like solving the debt ceiling problem any time soon, I’m not going to mention any of them. That will show those grandstanding bureaucrats who is boss, says the guy who always “forgets” to vote.

You can check out the video of Obama’s recognition of the World Champs as well as a mini gallery of the Giants’ visit to the White House after the jump, and yes it is just a collection of Wilson and Tim Lincecum looking strange.

