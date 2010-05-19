The Sanchize Can Pick ‘Em

It must be nice to be an NFL quarterback. Millions of dollars, an Adonis-like physique, and (with the exception of The Ben) beautiful women throwing themselves at you at every opportunity. Such is the life of Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, who has recently been linked to Sopranos star Jamie Lynn Siegler.
So Mark meets Jamie..Jamie likes Mark..Mark likes Jamie..Us Magazine reports they’re dating after three days..then the New York Post reports Jamie and Mark are just friends..Who cares..we know what Dirty Sanchez likes to do with his lady friends..Well, maybe they are F-buddies, because why else would Sanchez attend Jamie Lynn’s birthday on Saturday Night..According to Page Six spies they “definitely looked more than friends,” and Mark had dinner with two other couples which def means something..–TerezOwens
It still boggles my mind how Jamie Lynn was nailed by the guido hobbit himself, Jerry Ferrera. She was probably mesmerized by his ability to acting skills. It must be difficult to play a stubby, stoned, mooch who hangs out in mansions all day. He’s like Gergory Peck, except short, fat and bearded. Jamie shows off her acting (/coughs sarcastically) after the jump.
Ben and Sanchez have a lot in common
In April 2006, Sanchez was arrested after a female USC student accused him of sexual assault. He was released from jail the following day and suspended, but on June 3, 2006, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced no charges would be filed, and Sanchez was reinstated, remaining subject to team-related discipline for underage drinking and using fake identification on the night he was arrested.[9][10][11][12][13]
If she’s into stubby, stoned mooches, shouldn’t she be dating within Matt Leinart’s crew?
If she’s into stubby, stoned mooches, shouldn’t she be dating within the WL commentariat?
“She was probably mesmerized by his ability to acting skills.”
And women are attracted to your ability to writing skills, right?
I kid, I kid.
Welcome to With Leather, Ryan.
Jamie Lynn let him get it in due to his superior talent to “smoke sticks”
Unfortunately, I don’t have the syntax or wit of the great Peter King. He cleans up.
A truly riveting story
she probably thought Sanchez was Vincent Chase
i saw sanchez and jamie at the pearl jam concert at MSG together……def hittin that hard body
she deserves it
What’s all the fuss about? She’s not in any way attractive.
hey hot baby why you are wasting your time call any party animal for action.
aise he parde rahi toh jawani beet gayege phir koi nahin aayega, abhi time hai body main dum hai phir kya baat hai.