The Seahawks Mascot Has Something He Wants To Show You And It’s Unintentionally NSFW

#Seattle Seahawks
Senior Editor
11.10.14 11 Comments

Aww, what a great pic of this fan and the Seahawks mascot. Look how happy they are. They’re like a cute inter-species couple. Wait, what’s that? That’s not the full picture. What do you mean?

Dammit Blitz, get a hold of yourself. Tuck your tail in man, there’s kids around. It’s not that kind of party.

[SBNation]

