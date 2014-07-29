The Sleepy Yankees Fan Defended His $10 Million Lawsuit On The ‘Today’ Show

New York Yankees fan Andrew Rector sure has a funny way of handling all of the people that were making fun of his lawsuit against ESPN and Major League Baseball. Earlier this year, Rector was captured on camera at a Yankees game against the Red Sox, as he was sleeping his seat during the fourth inning of a game that would end with a 3-2 score. Announcers John Kruk and Dan Shulman noticed him napping and made a few harmless jokes at his expense on air, which Rector claimed caused his phone to blow up with calls from people he hadn’t even heard from in years. So he decided to sue just about everyone involved for $10 million because, his suit alleges, Kruk and Shulman said some things about him that they never really said.
While Rector could have just enjoyed the fact that people on the Internet forget about stories like this in a matter of hours, he decided to double down on his cause for decency in sports broadcasting and he spoke with Matt Lauer on Friday’s episode of Today. “How would you feel if you were broadcast on TV and all over the media?” the man asked Lauer, who introduced the whole segment with the chuckle that it deserved. Ultimately, Rector said that his reputation has been damaged, and while he and his attorney are now “figuring out” whether or not they’ll move forward with the suit, he might actually be content with an apology.
You know, $10 million or “I’m sorry” – it’s really all the same thing.
I know tort law is a joke in this country, but HOW is it possible that there is NO recourse against someone blatantly wasting the court's time?
I guess there’s nothing anyone can do, really. The guy who sued Manziel does it all the time.
Many states have exactly those laws. Florida (a state whose legal system is the subject of much derision), for example, has a statute that allows for attorneys fees to be awarded if a case is filed that is not supported by the material facts or the existing laws (i.e. a frivolous case). The attorneys fees are split between the Plaintiff who filed the bogus suit and his attorney who filed it.
Maybe you don’t know as much about tort law as you think.
@Jack_Hotel I didn’t mean to indicate that I knew ANYTHING about tort laws, because I don’t. Despite that, I feel I can pretty confidently declare “they’re a joke.” I guess my wide-ranging comment should be changed to “they’re a joke in most states.” This guy and his lawyer are obviously unafraid of any repercussions, because there aren’t many lawsuits that are more patently ridiculous than this one.
New York also has a law awarding fees and costs in the case of frivolous actions, so they should be afraid of repercussions in this case.
I realize I’m coming off as a dick, but I get sick of hearing people bitch about the legal system while knowing absolutely nothing about it (e.g. furor over McDonald’s hot coffee lawsuit).
@Jack_Hotel Nah I get it. I saw the Hot COffee doc and it really turned me around on that lawsuit and made me less quick to judge in general when it comes to lawsuits… But this asshole…. It’s just hard not to get worked up over something like this. I’m glad to hear there can be repercussions and hope that’s the case here.
