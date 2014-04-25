The State College Spikes Are Wearing Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Jerseys And Winning My Fandom Forever

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.25.14

“See what had happen was …”

Yesterday we wrote about the Brooklyn Cyclones wearing Darth Maul’s face on their bodies to promote their second-annual Star Wars Night and I thought yep, that’s the best novelty Minor League Baseball jersey we’re gonna write about this week.

NOPE.

The State College Spikes will be wearing THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR jerseys for their June 29 game against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Jerseys made to look like Will’s room (?) in Philadelphia. Like this:

Outstanding.

As you certainly remember, Fresh Prince had a deep connection to the world of baseball. Will once had his prized Willie Mays autographed ball stolen and had run-ins with both Bo Jackson and Ken Griffey Jr.. Maybe they’ll work that into the theme night.

Regardless, they’d better have a clip of Jazz ready for any time someone gets thrown out.

