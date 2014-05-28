The Ultimate Crossfit Fails Compilation Wants You To GO GO GO PUSH IT PUSH IT

This clip has gotten over a million views since it went up yesterday, so you may’ve seen it. If you haven’t, and you enjoy watching people severely injure themselves while trying to be fitness badasses, the Ultimate Crossfit Fails Compilation is appointment viewing.

We’ve featured a few of these clips before … the “almost got my head ripped off by the ponytail” lady makes the cut as does the forever-funny Grunting Granny, but there’s some new stuff here as well. The overarching lesson is this: if you’re going to work out like this, make sure nobody’s filming you. If you do it right, you look tough. If you don’t?

Well, the Internet shouldn’t be privy to your Faces Of Death entry.