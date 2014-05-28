The Ultimate Crossfit Fails Compilation Wants You To GO GO GO PUSH IT PUSH IT

This clip has gotten over a million views since it went up yesterday, so you may’ve seen it. If you haven’t, and you enjoy watching people severely injure themselves while trying to be fitness badasses, the Ultimate Crossfit Fails Compilation is appointment viewing.
We’ve featured a few of these clips before … the “almost got my head ripped off by the ponytail” lady makes the cut as does the forever-funny Grunting Granny, but there’s some new stuff here as well. The overarching lesson is this: if you’re going to work out like this, make sure nobody’s filming you. If you do it right, you look tough. If you don’t?
Well, the Internet shouldn’t be privy to your Faces Of Death entry.
LMAO great reminder of how retarded crossfit is.
95% of these clips aren’t Crossfit fails they’re standard lifting fails.
nailed it.
And just because you mix in cardio inbetween lifts doesnt mean you’re doing crossfit.
(inb4 defending crossfit)
Some are people at cross fit gyms lifting.
Way to stick up for a trademark bro.
I have no idea what crossfit is but I know exactly what pretzel bread Hot Pockets are.
You are awarded one internet point.
Are they as good/terrible as I imagine?
Nobody pooped themselves? What’s the point?
So, basically either have short hair or your hair in a bun. Ponytails equal death. Got it.
Pony-tail = cape.
Actually the one fail with a ponytail appears to be more about accidental molestation.
CROSSFIT DOESNT GETCHU THE LARGEST ARMS INTHEWORLD, OR THE GREATEST BODAY IN PROFESSIONAL SPORTS
It kind of would been sad if at the end, a cross fitter is in the doctor’s office and the doctor says “You have Rhabdomyolysis and about to go into kidney failure.”
FAILLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!
Also, what’s up girl who got DDT’d by a heavy barbell at the 1:04 mark? Wanna play doctor?
no every one can be The Arrow
not* everyone has a functioning t button either
only stephen amell can.
Hmmm, poor form, no spotters, and shoddy equipment? I don’t think that’s called Crossfit fails, that’s just Crossfit.
I was gonna say it just looks like a bunch of people trying to do something they don’t know how to do. And I don’t mean, like people trying something new, I mean people who saw a video or someone else doing it, and said “that looks easy, brah.”
I don’t know man, I can never watch these things when I know someone is going to get hurt. And I’m in fucking medical school.
This really really deserves to happen to anyone who wants themselves filmed while working out. Crossfit, regular gym, wherever. It’s always the douchiest people at the gym you see working out for a camera
Hear hear!
I do and enjoy Crossfit. Sue me. Lost 22 lbs. doing it and have grown to love olympic lifting. It’s awesome.
It’s all about coaching, which unfortunately, isn’t regulated from CF gym to CF gym. If you have a Crossfit coach that’s trained on o-lifting, you’ll train properly with weight you can handle and proper form. If you don’t have a proper coach, you’ll drop the bar on the back of your neck like these dummies.
I want to see a douche off: CrossFit Guy vs. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Guy.
In the lifting world we take things thuper theriously
Ahh Crossfit, where average shlubs go to think they can workout like an NFL LB.
Fucking morons.
BEEFCAKE
I am dissapoint. None of these look like they can be nominated for Darwin Awards.
INB4 head trauma.