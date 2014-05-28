The Ultimate Crossfit Fails Compilation Wants You To GO GO GO PUSH IT PUSH IT

#Fitness
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.28.14 29 Comments

This clip has gotten over a million views since it went up yesterday, so you may’ve seen it. If you haven’t, and you enjoy watching people severely injure themselves while trying to be fitness badasses, the Ultimate Crossfit Fails Compilation is appointment viewing.

We’ve featured a few of these clips before … the “almost got my head ripped off by the ponytail” lady makes the cut as does the forever-funny Grunting Granny, but there’s some new stuff here as well. The overarching lesson is this: if you’re going to work out like this, make sure nobody’s filming you. If you do it right, you look tough. If you don’t?

Well, the Internet shouldn’t be privy to your Faces Of Death entry.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fitness
TAGSCOMPILATIONSCROSSFITfitnessOUCH MY EVERYTHINGWORKING OUT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP