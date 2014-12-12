The Ultimate Fighter 20 Predictions – A Champion Will Be Crowned

This Friday night, The Ultimate Fighter season 20 will hold its finale, live from Las Vegas. The main event will be a five round title fight to determine the inaugural strawweight title. The event kicks off at 6:00 PM ET on Fight Pass.

Important Standings of Note:

Jessica: 277-160-2 (63%)

Burnsy: 268-168-3 (61%)

Vince: 137-84-1 (62%)

Danny: 161-77-1 (67%)

Spilled: 66-44-1 (59%)

Sydnie: 16-12 (57%)

Chris: 25-9 (74%)

NY Ric: 36-26-1 (57%)

Ghost: 6-7 (46%)

Seth: 8-3 (73%)

Biss: 5-6 (45%)

Strawweight – Angela “Overkill” Hill vs Emily Kagan

Jessica: Hill seemed pretty cool on TUF, and I’m dumb enough to make that a sticking point for my decision here. Plus, she’s had more time to get better, and she was pretty raw on the show, so I like that. Hill wins by third round TKO

Biss: The Promoter in me wants to pick Hill, she is young, entertaining, marketable, but I don’t think she is quite ready, if possible maybe even a cut down to 105 … Emily Kagan.

Burnsy: First and foremost, the only way I’ve been able to keep up with TUF 20 is because of Jessica’s awesome recaps, so it’s with those in my brain’s hip pocket that I will go undefeated tonight. Fortunately, this first fight focuses on Burnsy’s Rule Numero Uno: Rhyming nickname always wins. Hill it is.

Spilled: Kagan via more experience.

Strawweight – Aisling “Ais the Bash” Daly vs Alex “Astro Girl” Chambers

Jessica: Two of the most low-key members of the show, doing battle! I’m giving the edge to Daly with her weird, awkward striking. Also, I think Daly has good grappling and Chambers is from Australia, where they don’t know what that is. Daly wins by third round submission

Biss: Chambers is a fighter I feel like I have not seen enough of, fitting this is on the Fight pass portion because both had very limited air time on the show, a fight I think a proper camp will go a long way in… Aisling Daly.

Burnsy: I love the name Astro Girl. Very marketable if she can win, and she WILL win.

Spilled: Daly via Irish Toughness

Strawweight – Tecia “Tiny Tornado” Torres vs Angela “Your Majesty” Magana

Jessica: This looks like a total squash match. Tecia is really good and Magana is really crazy. Torres wins by side-kick heavy decision.

Biss: The Queen is being fed to Tecia, off with her head… Tecia Torres.

Burnsy: As I’ve stated in the past, I am not cool with royal nicknames unless they’re given to champions. While I appreciate the cockiness for effort, win something first. Prove it. I’ll take a Tiny Tornado all day.

Spilled: Torres via win streak momentum

Strawweight – Joanne “Dr. Kneevil” Calderwood vs Seo Hee “Hamderlei Silva” Ham

Jessica: To some, this looks like another squash, but I’ve seen some of Ham’s fights, and she’s got solid striking. She’s also going to be super tiny compared to Calderwood, but I think she’ll make it competitive. That being said, I’m not an idiot, I’m taking Jojo to win by decision.

Biss: Jojo has star written all over her, Ham is basically fighting up a weight class… Joanne Calderwood

Burnsy: I know I’m going nickname crazy right now, but DR. KNEEVIL IS AMAZING!!! Win every fight, Joanne.

Spilled: Calderwood via Ham not even having a picture up on ufc.com

Strawweight – “Rowdy” Bec Rawlings vs Heather Jo “Hurricane” Clark

Jessica: Both of these fighters became fairly annoying on TUF, which is unfortunate, since I liked Bec during her Invicta run. I’m still picking Rowdy Bec to out-box Clark and take a decision, though.

Biss: I feel like we have not seen a lot of what Heather Clark can really do. That said, I just don’t see this going all 3 rounds and that has to favor Bec… Bec Rawlings.

Burnsy: Of all the fighters we were “introduced” to on this season of TUF, Hurricane might have been my least favorite. That’s a big statement because this season was full of something that we were supposed to accept as “personalities,” but Clark stood out. I don’t like her very much. So I’m picking Rawlings, but with a note that I will not accept her nickname of “Rowdy.”

Spilled: Rawlings via moxie

Strawweight – Felice “Lil Bulldog” Herrig vs Lisa Ellis

Jessica: I really don’t care for Felice, but I think her kickboxing is going to be good enough to give her the decision nod. It’s rare that I go against my heart, but I just don’t see Ellis taking this fight.

Biss: I could see this being Lisa’s last fight and I don’t see a victory in her swan song. Felice looks destined to go on to being the Heath Herring of the women’s strawweight division… Felice Herrig.

Burnsy: Lil Bulldog all the way.

Spilled: Herrig via beating better opponents.

Strawweight – Jessica Penne vs Randa “Quiet Storm” Markos

Jessica: Randa all day! She survived a WAR ZONE, and other than Thug Rose and maybe Jojo, there aren’t any other fighters that can simulate that. Markos is going to submit Penne in the third.

Biss: Randa had a great run on the show and really got her name out there and established her brand. That said, with a full proper camp I’m not picking against Jessica… Jessica Penne.

Burnsy: I like penne pasta, so I’m taking Jessica. That’s f*cking science, broseph.

Spilled: Markos via following me on twitter.

Lightweight – Joe Proctor vs Yancy “The Kid” Medeiros

Jessica: Proctor is a Joe Lauzon guy, that’s good. Medeiros knocked out Yves Edwards, that’s evil. I’m taking Doctor Proctor to submit Yancy (YANCY!) in the second.

Biss: Dudes fight, skip it. These guys should stand and bang, I’d say slight edge to Medeiros… Yancy Medeiros

Burnsy: PROCTORRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!! I like that Yancy finally won in August, after a three-fight stretch to enter the UFC that was less than impressive (0-2-1). On the other side of the coin, PROCTORRRRRRR!!! is 3-1 since joining the UFC, so I’ll take him as a more polished fighter. Also, I love shouting his name like Lt. Harris in Police Academy.

Spilled: Proctor via lucky guess?

Lightweight – K.J. “King Karl” Noon vs “Detroit Superstar” Daron Cruickshank

Jessica: Karl James Noons is King Doofus of the UFC. I’m taking Hermione’s Cat to knock his block off (And trim his bangs in the process) in the second round.

Biss: Why is KJ Noons still fighting? He is not busy on Showtime boxing this week? … KJ Noons

Burnsy: This is Cruickshank’s fifth fight of 2014 and he has a chance to go 4-1. Any fighter that gets in the octagon that much in one year and is that successful gets my pick, even if Noons is coming off back-to-back wins.

Spilled: Cruickshank via spinning shit & following me on twitter.

Featherweight – Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens vs Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira

Jessica: I don’t care that Do Bronx is turning into Dough Bronx and came in heavy, I still have him submitting Stephens in the second.

Biss: By the numbers this should be Stephens. Quality Wins point to Oliveira, I’ll go with my gut… Charles Oliveira.

Burnsy: I’m gonna get really scientific on your asses here – Stephens lost to Cub Swanson by UD after 5 rounds. Oliveira lost to Swanson by KO in the first round. Heathen takes this one.

Spilled: Stephens via looking great at 145.

Strawweight – Carla “Cookie Monster” Esparza vs “Thug” Rose Namajunas

Jessica: THUG ROSE, THUG ROSE, THUG ROSE! Rose had an incredible run, put on the most impressive performances, and is going to take that belt with a third round TKO.

Biss: Both fighters made it thought the house with relative ease, while my heart leans towards Rose there is a reason Carla held the belt in Invicta… Carla Esparza.

Burnsy: Thug quickly became one of my favorite female fighters this season, which is a difficult task because I’m so picky and judge all fighters, regardless of gender, on a number of attributes. I’ll take her to win this one.

Spilled: Namajunas via being a ninja.

Fight of the Night

Jessica: Calderwood vs Ham

Burnsy: Proctor vs Medeiros

Performance of the Night

Jessica: Cruickshank, THUG ROSE

Burnsy: I wanted to pick the same, damn it. I’ll go Stephens and Penne.