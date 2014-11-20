The Ultimate Fighter 20 Recap – Making Your Markos

Welcome back to The Ultimate Fighter season 20, fight fans! We open tonight’s episode with BULLSH*T COLLEGE BASKETBALL. IT’S WEEK ONE OF AN ELEVEN MONTH SEASON, NOBODY CARES ABOUT THIS GAME, GET TO THE PETTY DRAMA, PLEASE, FOX SPORTS ONE.

When the episode actually begins, team Melendez is getting uproariously drunk and having a super loud slumber party. This eventually leads to Tecia Torres changing rooms, so Mission Accomplished, I guess? At the Team Pettis training session, Anthony says other than Jojo, he won’t coach anyone and wants the fighters to pick assistants to corner them for the quarterfinals.

Due to the overwhelming dominance of Team Pettis, upcoming practices are going to get awkward, since opponents will be training next to each other. A team meeting results in a weird day/night schedule with every other day switch-offs.

Because of his glass-like structure, Anthony Pettis cannot be trusted to remain healthy during a physical coaches’ challenge, so he and Gil face off in a trivia contest. Melendez pretty much blows Pettis out of the water, winning an extra $10,000 for himself and $1,500 for each of his fighters, so at least they won something this season.

Back at Team Pettis training sessions, Felice and Carla are mad because people like Randa are going to both sessions to get more than 90 minutes of training a day. Pettis can’t do anything about it, since he’s not in the business of denying a fighter more training opportunities. Afterwards, Felice and Carla develop a childish hand-slapping routine based off a confrontation with Randa on the van earlier.

The fight – #6 Felice “Lil Bull Dog” Herrig vs #14 Randa Markos

The first round begins with a brief striking exchange, then immediately moves to clinch work. The fight hits the ground, but they get back up to a standing clinch. Randa lands a judo-style hip throw, gets Felice into scarf hold and taps her with an armlock. Wowzers!

Come back next week as #4 Jessica Penne takes on #5 Aisling Daly!

Quotables:

“Great white hope!” Magana chanting for Rose, despite the fact that Jojo is way whiter than Namajunas

“I got her stuck in an armlock. I should have pulled it back further to break it, but I didn’t because I’m too nice.” – Randa mad dogging Felice

Highlights:

– Rose having a glass of wine that is 95% full, and might be a full bottle on its own

– The coach’s challenge having to be a trivia contest, probably for fear that Anthony Pettis would injure himself in any sort of athletic endeavor, even pool, air hockey or ping pong.

– Randa popping Felice’s bubble during the staredown. I just want to remind everyone that Randa escaped a little war zone called Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s rein, so I don’t think bubblegum will get in her head.