The University Of Minnesota Is Teaching Female Students How To Have Orgasms Now

While the University of Toronto is busy throwing massive orgies for its students in swanky water park sex clubs, American colleges are being a little more responsible with the manners in which they promote sex. Specifically, if you’re going to sleep with random people on a pile of innertubes, then you might as well know how to enjoy it properly. At least, that’s the lesson that the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is teaching its students this semester with a free, voluntary course on how to maximize the female orgasm.

Simply called “The Female Orgasm”, this one-time “research” event is hosted by Sex Discussed Here and is costing the university $3,406 since it is available to the “full university community”. However, the crowd will probably be mostly female, as the male students will get halfway there, apologize and fall asleep.

But if you’re planning to attend, know that this course is for serious fans of the O-face, and you had better come prepared to take notes.

“Orgasm aficionados and beginners of all genders are welcome to come learn about everything from multiple orgasms to that mysterious G-spot,” reads the description posted on the school’s official events calendar. “Whether you want to learn how to have your first orgasm, how to have better ones, or how to help you girlfriend, Kate and Marshall cover it all…” it adds. “Are you coming?” it asks. (Via Campus Forum)

Well played.

The event will be moderated by Marshall Miller and Kate Weinberg, who are among Sex Discussed Here’s many trained sex educators, and the group has presented this unusual course at universities across the country, including Boston College, Columbia University, Cornell, Duke and Michigan’s Kalamazoo College, which I am blindly assuming is a nudist institution.

Following this event, the university’s janitors will also be hosting a seminar entitled, “Clean These F*cking Floors Yourself, You F*cking Perverts”.