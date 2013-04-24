The Upton Brothers Hit Back-To-Back Home Runs, Set Records, Are Monsters

Brothers B.J. and Justin Upton have always been good players. The trick, I guess, was for a club to figure out that they should play on the same team. That unlocks some sort of weird National Treasure scenario where the Uptons decipher a bunch of clues and become DEATH-BRINGING MONSTERS OF BASEBALL. Well, Justin, at least. But B.J. is getting there!
Case in point: The Upton brothers hit back-to-back home runs in last night’s game against the Colorado Rockies, bringing the Atlanta Braves to 15-5 on the season and causing a deluge of statistical footnotes, including
1. Justin Upton now leads the Major Leagues with 11 home runs.
2. Justin Upton has hit 11 home runs in April, setting a new Braves team record.
3. The Upton brothers are the first brother tandem to hit back-to-back homers in the Majors since Lloyd and Paul Waner did it for the Pirates back in 1938.
4. Justin Upton will not high-five you.
For more information on that last one, here are the clips. Back-to-back, natch.
First up, B.J.
Then, Justin.
Fifth note: Justin Upton is currently on pace to hit 99 home runs.
[videos via MLB.com]
I REFUSE to to allow hope to trickle into this Braves fan’s heart…I WON’T DO IT. YOU HEAR ME!
As a long suffering Royals fan I know that same feeling this year.
What the Braves do this year isn’t the endgame for me. I’d love for us to win it all, of course. But I’m just going to enjoy the season, because this is a hell of a fun team to watch and be a fan of. I don’t think I’d high five someone in 27 degree weather after my hands had just felt the vibrations of bat-on-ball hitting a rocket over the fence, either.
When there was talk of the Rangers getting both Upton brothers. I thought it would be a good promotion to have an Upton family reunion day at the ballpark. I hope the Braves have something like this lined up for the summer.