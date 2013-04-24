The Upton Brothers Hit Back-To-Back Home Runs, Set Records, Are Monsters

#Colorado Rockies #Atlanta Braves #Baseball #MLB
Pro Wrestling Editor
04.24.13 4 Comments

Brothers B.J. and Justin Upton have always been good players. The trick, I guess, was for a club to figure out that they should play on the same team. That unlocks some sort of weird National Treasure scenario where the Uptons decipher a bunch of clues and become DEATH-BRINGING MONSTERS OF BASEBALL. Well, Justin, at least. But B.J. is getting there!

Case in point: The Upton brothers hit back-to-back home runs in last night’s game against the Colorado Rockies, bringing the Atlanta Braves to 15-5 on the season and causing a deluge of statistical footnotes, including

1. Justin Upton now leads the Major Leagues with 11 home runs.

2. Justin Upton has hit 11 home runs in April, setting a new Braves team record.

3. The Upton brothers are the first brother tandem to hit back-to-back homers in the Majors since Lloyd and Paul Waner did it for the Pirates back in 1938.

4. Justin Upton will not high-five you.

For more information on that last one, here are the clips. Back-to-back, natch.

First up, B.J.

Then, Justin.

Fifth note: Justin Upton is currently on pace to hit 99 home runs.

[videos via MLB.com]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Colorado Rockies#Atlanta Braves#Baseball#MLB
TAGSATLANTA BRAVESBACK-TO-BACK HOME RUNSBaseballBASEBALL RECORDSBJ UPTONCOLORADO ROCKIESHOME RUNSJUSTIN UPTONMLB

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP