The Utah Jazz Did Something Marvelous For A 5-Year-Old Leukemia Patient

The Utah Jazz needed help at guard during Monday night’s intra-squad scrimmage so they turned to 5-year-old JP Gibson off the bench. Gibson, a leukemia survivor, signed a one-day contract with the team earlier in the day.

Young J.P. Gibson promised buckets & signed his deal in purple crayon. http://t.co/CnugG8toEy pic.twitter.com/nbNaizZ1w4 — Aaron Falk (@tribjazz) October 7, 2014

After taking the inbound pass, Gibson dribbled around a few defenders, ran the pick ‘n roll to perfection and rose up for for a dunk. It was kind of awesome.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gibson’s undergoing treatment for ALL (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia) until May of 2015. His parents say he’s loved basketball since birth.

“JP loves most sports, but basketball is definitely his favorite,” his mother, Megan Gibson, said. “When he was just over a year old, he would sit with my husband Josh watching games. He started insisting on shooting hoops for an hour each night before bedtime when he was just 15 months old. He knows he has to be six before he can play Junior Jazz, and he reminds us all the time that he can’t wait until he’s six.”

[SportsCenter]